ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State successfully registers 'THE' trademark, and THE internet had lots of questions (and jokes)

By Prince J. Grimes
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FnqLW_0gIt0Qjd00

Ohio State University successfully registered a trademark for “THE” on Tuesday after almost three years since originally filing the application.

No, that’s not a typo. They trademarked “THE.” THE! A singular word. And not just any singular word, but the most frequently used word in the English language. I’ve already used the word three times in writing this, not including the (that’s four) three times I referenced the (five) actual trademark.

Anyway, the hold up was a dispute OSU had with (THE?) Marc Jacobs that’s now been settled, and the school needing to prove to the USPTO that its use of “THE” wasn’t “merely ornamental,” according to trademark attorney Josh Gerben on Twitter.

Now Ohio State owns the trademark for the use of “THE” on clothing, and the internet had lots of jokes and questions.

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

‘Hateful’ anti-LGBTQ graduation speech at Ohio high school sparks outrage

A high school graduation speech telling students to “choose a spouse” based on “biblical principles” is sparking outrage online. “Choose a spouse, I suggest,” alumnus Jim McGuire said in a commencement address at River Valley High School in Caledonia, Ohio. “I also strongly suggest to make sure to choose biblical principles, you know a male with a female and female with a male.”
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
NBC News

'The wrong minority’: Former news anchor accuses TV station of discrimination

A former news anchor at a Kansas City TV station has filed a lawsuit accusing her old boss of denying her a promotion based on her race. Lawyers for Megan Murphy, who was known on air as Megan Dillard, say in the suit that when she expressed interest in the anchor position in January 2020, the news director at the time, Sean McNamara, laughed and said, “You know you’re the wrong minority.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
Money

The Best College in Every State

A better student loan experience. Get started today. Most students attend a college that’s relatively close to home, making location — alongside affordability and academic offerings — one of the most important factors in where students end up enrolling. So while it’s interesting to read about the...
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Mckenzie
Person
Marc Jacobs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trademark Registration#Trademark Law#Trademark Attorney#Osu#The Ohio State University#Detroit Free Press
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

123K+
Followers
168K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy