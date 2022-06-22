ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Kyrie Irving is using Kevin Durant as a leverage play with the Nets and that's pretty brilliant

By Mike D. Sykes, II
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fZzcd_0gIszYjE00

Welcome to Layup Lines, our daily NBA newsletter where we’ll prep you for a tip-off of tonight’s action, from what to watch to bets to make. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox every afternoon.

What’s good, family. It’s your boy Sykes once again with another edition of Layup Lines. Let’s talk about the Brooklyn Nets — more specifically, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

Let’s be honest about this — if Irving wasn’t tied at the hip with Durant, there’s no way he’d be a Brooklyn Net at this point. He’s only played in 103 games in the last 3 seasons and has lost himself a lot of money between injury, his choice to remain unvaccinated and just plain being away from the team.

One ould argue that his part-time status upended the team’s chemistry when he returned — they were once the 1st overall seed in the East and barely finished at 7. Ultimately, they were swept in the postseason and looked like a team that didn’t know each other at all.

et, still. He feels like he can talk about “managing the Nets franchise” as one of the centerpieces on the team.

Irving can’t really walk away from the Nets — he won’t find a sweeter deal anywhere else. There aren’t many teams out there with cap space. The ones that do aren’t contenders.

The Nets want to give Irving a short-term, incentive-laden deal but Irving isn’t here for it. He’s looking for big cash and big guarantees, as any star player in the NBA would.

Normally, a player who has missed as much time as Irving has couldn’t play those cards. Yet he’s able to credibly hold his hand right now.

Why? Because Kevin Durant is his homie. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski laid it out for us in a recent report on ESPN+. If Irving leaves, there’s a chance KD might leave, too. And Brooklyn doesn’t want that.

“For everything owner Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks did to assemble one of the modern NBA’s most talented Big 3s, Irving’s impenetrable connection to Durant looms as a domino to the dismantling of the roster. Brooklyn is straddling the narrowest of walkways: Keeping conviction on Irving’s contract talks and keeping Durant’s desire to stay a Net.”

This is like when somebody threatens to take the ball home while playing pickup at the local court because they don’t like the rules everyone is playing by. It’s their ball, so they get to make the decisions.

Irving is Durant’s friend. It was partially because of him that Durant is even in Brooklyn. Without him, there is no Durant in Brooklyn. And if they shoo Irving away, there’s a chance they might shoo Durant away, too.

Durant is obviously his own man. He makes his own decisions. But if there’s a greater than 1% chance that Irving not being there makes Durant unhappy? Brooklyn will get a deal done. That’s just how these things work. It’s hard to get star-caliber players in the NBA. Losing one is OK — especially if you’ve got a Durant on the backend of things. But losing two? Nah, that’s unmanageable. Irving knows that and he’s operating accordingly.

If there’s one thing to take away from this whole scenario it’s that it’s always good to have friends in high places.

Let me take some notes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2duxS2_0gIszYjE00
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

John Wall just got the sweetest revenge on the Houston Rockets.

They didn’t play him at all last year and it was one of the most embarrassing situations in the NBA. A perfectly healthy player just chilling. Getting paid $42 million to do nothing.

They might end up running that back. He reportedly opted in for his $47 million next year.

“So here’s where we ultimately are with this one. The Houston Rockets will have to either pay the man his money to sit on the bench, pay him some negotiated sum of money to find another team or just trade him to another team that will pay him that money to actually play.”

Good on Wall. The two sides are reportedly willing to negotiate a buyout here, but he’s getting paid regardless. That sounds like a sweet deal to me.

One to Watch

(All odds via Tipico.)

Sun (-10.5, -600) vs. Liberty (+420), O/U 162.5, 7 PM ET

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IUpc6_0gIszYjE00
(AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

The Connecticut Sun have really had the Liberty’s number in their last few matchups over the years. They’ve won 4 of 5 and they’ve all been by — at least — 17 points. The Liberty won a recent matchup in May this year, but Connecticut -10.5 feels like a good value here.

Shootaround

— A final look at where all the experts have the best players in tomorrow’s draft going.

— The latest trade buzz and draft rumors from around the NBA.

— The biggest draft busts in history for every NBA team.

— Here’s the latest with Rookie Wire’s NBA draft workout tracker.

That’s all, folks! Here’s to your favorite team doing some good tomorrow in the draft.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry, LeBron James with insane NBA Finals feat

At the time of print, the Golden State Warriors hold a lead in the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. If that wasn’t enough to get Dubs fans excited, what sharpshooter Klay Thompson accomplished should do the trick. Thompson joined teammate Stephen Curry and Los Angeles Lakers star […] The post Warriors’ Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry, LeBron James with insane NBA Finals feat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Dyson Daniels' Mom Goes Viral At The NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft officially kicked off on Thursday night with Duke's Paolo Banchero going No. 1 overall. In the days leading up to the draft, Auburn's Jabari Smith was expected to go with the top pick. However, the Orlando Magic apparently fooled everyone with the pick. Before the draft...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
State
Connecticut State
Distractify

Did Drew Sidora Date LeBron James? Here's What the 'RHOA' Star Said About it

A few perks of following the personal and professional lives of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is getting to see the ladies clear up rumors and make revelations. Over the years, we’ve watched Kandi Burruss address the unfortunate rape-gate rumors, Kenya Moore deny paying men to date her on the show, and, recently, Shereé Whitfield lay the rumors of not paying staff to rest. However, second-time peach-holder, Drew Sidora, is currently the talk of the Housewives section of Twitter and beyond due to her latest romantic revelation.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
Yardbarker

"Joel Embiid A Great Pick For Sixers But We Will Regret Passing On Doug McDermott For Years", Freezing Cold Takes Didn't Forget About Ed Rendell Draft Prediction

Draft night can be a magical one for many teams around the NBA, but for others, it could be the beginning of something terrible. We've seen these cases since always, with teams like the Portland Trail Blazers passing up on Michael Jordan in 1984, or our favorite victim, the Sacramento King picking Marvin Bagley III instead of Luka Doncic in 2018.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Layup Lines
fantasypros.com

De'Anthony Melton traded to the 76ers for No. 23 in the NBA Draft

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton has been traded to the 76ers for No. 23 selection in the NBA Draft. After the Nets deferred their pick swap with the 76ers this year, the 76ers regained control of its 2022 first-round pick which it will send in exchange for Melton. The veteran guard is a multi-level scorer that averaged 10.8 PPG off the bench last season and is set to make an affordable $8.25 million this season and $8 million next season. He will likely slot into a bench role in place of Mattise Thybulle, who the team is continuing to shop.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Why Warriors should offer Iguodala 'player emeritus' status

SAN FRANCISCO – On the subject of Andre Iguodala’s future, Warriors coach Steve Kerr and general manager Bob Myers responded properly Wednesday, making no declarations and leaving it up to Andre to express his desires. Both would welcome him back because they realize how much Iguodala meant to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Shareef O'Neal Has Big Workout: NBA World Reacts

Earlier this week, Shareef O'Neal was at the Lakers practice facility for a pre-draft workout. O'Neal, the son of Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal, has drawn interest from a handful of teams during the NBA Draft process. In addition to receiving interest from the Lakers, he had visits scheduled with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Kendrick Perkins Got Into It With 2 NBA Players On Twitter Last Night

On Thursday night, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins unveiled some interesting player comparisons during the NBA Draft. At one point, he compared Duke prospect Trevor Keels to Memphis Grizzlies forward Desmond Bane. That comparison from Perkins really threw off Bane, who then went on Twitter to share his thoughts. He tweeted, "Me...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

123K+
Followers
168K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy