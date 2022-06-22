ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Watch: Book Launch Webinar For Amherst Resident Richard Sclove’s “Escaping Maya’s Palace”

By Art Keene
amherstindy.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmherst Resident, Richard Sclove hosted a book release webinar on Zoom on June 14 for his new book, Escaping Maya’s Palace: Decoding an Ancient Myth To Heal the Hidden Madness of Modern Civilization. (2022, Boston: Karavelle Press). The webinar offers an interview of Sclove by his wife Marcie...

www.amherstindy.org

amherstindy.org

What’s In This Issue?

Welcome to our Table of Contents. You can also receive a listing of all new items in the Indy each week by signing up here. The subscription is free and will deliver to your inbox a listing of all new content, each Saturday at 6 a.m. We can assure you that we will not share your email address, nor will we send you any additional emails to clog up your inbox (except in the case of truly urgent breaking news, in which case we'll send out a special dispatch).
AMHERST, MA
amherstindy.org

Issues & Analyses: Becoming Human -Gathering Solidarity Economies

Organizers couldn’t have hoped for better conditions to host the 2022 Massachusetts Solidarity Economy gathering in centrally located Grafton. Over 100 activists, organizers, workers, students and academics, and community members convened on a large grassy space surrounded by farmland and woods. A cool breeze tempered the heat from the sunny, mostly clear skies. Canopies created meeting spaces and shade for organizations passing out information or selling wares. Live music filled the air, and a large community of dragonflies darted across the sky–the presence of which, as one participant remarked, was a sign of healthy biodiversity. Global Village is a cooperative farm, a retreat center for movement activists, and an organization and land dedicated towards indigenous sovereignty. For those aiming to achieve a just, truly sustainable economy, it was a fitting and inspiring location, keeping us grounded in the knowledge of our shared, relational nature.
GRAFTON, MA
amherstindy.org

Donations Sought For League of Women Voters Annual Book Sale

The League of Women Voters Amherst Annual Book sale is back after a two-year COVID induced hiatus. The sale will be held July 29-31 and August 5-6. In order for that to happen, the League seeks donations of books, DVDs CDs, and vinyl. The League can only accept books in good condition. Please bring your gently used items to The Fort River School gymnasium at 70 South East Street, July 2-14 from 9-2 p.m. only. Please tell your friends and help to spread the word.
AMHERST, MA
amherstindy.org

Library Grants Room To Civil War Tablets. Volunteer Librarians Nixed

Jones Library News Highlights For The Week Of June 20, 2022. North Amherst Library Can’t Be Staffed By Volunteers Says Director. Plans are underway for moving the contents of the North Amherst Library (NAL) to its temporary quarters at 81 Cowls Rd. in the Mill District. This space will serve as an interim location for 10 to 12 months while the branch library in North Amherst Center is renovated.
AMHERST, MA
amherstindy.org

AJ Hastings To Close After Over 100 Years In Downtown Amherst

AJ Hastings, the iconic Amherst office and school supplies store at 45 South Pleasant Street in downtown Amherst announced today (7/24) that they will be closing after 108 years in Business. The last day of business will be July 17. The annoucement was made in a posting on Facebook and...
AMHERST, MA
Total Food Service

Toong Leads $100 Million+ UMASS Amherst Dining Program to New Heights

Cultural diversity and student involvement are key ingredients within the recipe for success for University of Massachusetts/Amherst’s (UMASS Amherst) dining hall selection; and the quality and care offered within the facilities are crucial as well. The days of late-night munchies and early morning breakfasts are here to stay for...
theberkshireedge.com

THEATER REVIEW: Danny Eaton’s ‘Betty & The Patch’ at The Majestic Theater

The Majestic Theater in West Springfield, Massachusetts. The Patch is a small and rustic upstate New York building, once an active farmhouse, and more recently a restaurant for private dining and events run by Betty Borelli, a single woman with a grown daughter, a lawyer living in New York City. Betty loves the Patch; it is where she grew up, where she raised her child and a young black man named Bobo, Bobby Henderson, whom Betty raised after his mother deserted him when he was eight. He is the restaurant’s “executive” cook. Bobo is also in love with Cristina, Betty’s daughter. She loves him as a brother and is involved with Michael Harrington, a prig and a snob. Tina has never been told who her father is and, on discovering that Betty may be dying from her recently returned cancer, is dying to find out the truths of her existence—past and present. These are the principal tenets of Danny Eaton’s play, “Betty & The Patch” enjoying its world premiere production at Eaton’s own theater, the Majestic in West Springfield, Massachusetts. Eaton is author, director, and producer. He has given his audience a very fine introduction to the work.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
amherstindy.org

FDA Approves Covid Vaccines For Children 6 Months To 5 Years Of Age. Area Clinics Now Booking Appointments

FDA Approves Covid Vaccines For Children 6 Months To 5 Years Of Age. Area Clinics Now Booking Appointments. Vaccines for young children up to age 5 were given emergency use authorization by the FDA last Friday (6/17). The announcement will make 20 million more Americans eligible to receive the lower dose Pfizer BioNTek or Moderna vaccines. The Pfizer vaccine, also known as Comirnity, is available as a three-dose regime, with two doses three weeks apart and a third dose at least eight weeks later. The Moderna vaccine, also known as Spikevax, is a two-dose regime with four weeks between the doses. An additional dose of both vaccines is recommended for individuals with impaired immunity. Both vaccines have been shown to be safe and effective.
AMHERST, MA
amherstindy.org

Opinion: Generation Ratify Condemns Repeal Of Roe v Wade

Generation Ratify Amherst issued the following statement on Friday, June 24, concerning the announcement by The Supreme Court of the United States that they have overturned Roe v Wade. Generation Ratify Amherst is outraged. On June 24, 2022 at 10:13 a.m., the 1973 landmark decision on reproductive freedom, Roe v...
AMHERST, MA
granbydrummer.com

Summer Sunset Concert Series coming in July

Summer Sunset Concerts are returning to Salmon Brook Park for three consecutive Saturday afternoons in July. The concerts will take place on July 9, 16 and 23, from 3 to 8:30 p.m. The park’s bandshell will be the concert venue featuring the Adam Ezra Group with Atlas Grey on the 9th. Tusk the Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute with Hot Acoustics performs on the 16th, and the legendary Max Creek with The Kings close the series on the 23rd. Zen Den, pizza and taco food trucks, bar trucks, vendors, and on-site crafts will round out the day. Attendees may also bring their own coolers with food and beverages, chairs, tables, and candelabras. Make a picnic of it. Dogs are also welcome—with a pooper scooper.
GRANBY, CT
westernmassnews.com

Surprise Squad honors Greenfield teacher who has touched many lives

GREENFIELD MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Western Mass. Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad is back recognizing teachers who go above and beyond. In this month’s edition of Surprise Squad, a beloved teacher at Greenfield High School, who is known for her leadership inside and outside of the classroom, received the surprise of a lifetime.
GREENFIELD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester's Tercentennial: How Native Americans developed Worcester and how they remain a part of this community

In partnership with the Worcester Historical Museum, Spectrum News 1 presents Worcester's Tercentennial, highlighting the city's most influential citizens in its 300-year history. In this segment, executive director of the Greater Worcester Land Trust Colin Novick tells us what Worcester was like before English Colonists and how the settling of...
WORCESTER, MA
chicopeema.gov

1st Annual Chicopee Patriotic Parade

The City of Chicopee and the Department of Veterans Services invite you to join us at our first ever Annual Patriotic Parade followed by the City of Chicopee's annual firework display. The deadline to participate in the Patriotic Parade is Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Please return or fill-out the available forms to participate.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Roe v. Wade overturned: Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker signs order protecting abortion rights: ‘I am deeply disappointed in today’s decision by the Supreme Court’

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker issued an executive order Friday protecting abortion rights in the Bay State, coming just hours after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and stripped away access to reproductive health care for millions of women across the United States. “I am deeply disappointed in today’s decision...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

