Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., discussed her personal connection to the major decision by the Supreme Court sending abortion rights back to states Friday on "The Ingraham Angle." KAT CAMMACK: This has been an incredible day, one that we've talked about for so long. I say to so many people that the pro-life movement is so important to me, not only for my personal story and that of my family, but because the pro-life movement, the pro-life generation that I represent, we're here today and we believe in this movement in large part because of science.

