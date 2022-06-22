ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks waver after rocky start amid recession worries

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A9Gto_0gIstTxV00
Financial Markets Wall Street An NYSE sign is seen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, Wednesday, June 22, as sharp drops in crude oil prices pull energy companies lower. Big technology stocks were also lower, but major indexes were still holding on to gains for the week. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks were mixed in late-afternoon trading on Wall Street Wednesday amid concerns about inflation and whether rising interest rates will help or hinder the economy.

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 3:44 p.m. Eastern. The index bounced between a gain of 1% and a loss of 1.3% throughout the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 35 points, or 0.1%, to 30,559 and the Nasdaq slipped 0.1%.

The choppy trading follows a solid rally on Tuesday in what has been a turbulent period for the broader market, with daily and sometimes hourly swings from sharp gains to losses. The benchmark S&P 500 is currently in a bear market, which means it has dropped more than 20% from its most recent high, which was in January. It has also fallen in 10 of the last 11 weeks, but is holding on to gains so far for this week.

Much of the loss has been tied to concerns about rising inflation and the Federal Reserve's plan to aggressively raise interest rates in order to temper inflation's impact on consumers and businesses.

“There have been some new hurdles put in front of us,” said Sylvia Jablonski, chief investment officer at Defiance ETFs. As a result, she said, many investors are “sitting on the sidelines.”

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell underscored the Fed's determination to raise interest rates high enough to slow inflation, a commitment that has fanned concerns that the central bank's fight against surging prices could tip the economy into recession. Powell is addressing Congress this week, starting with the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday.

“We’re not trying to provoke and don’t think that we will need to provoke a recession," Powell said. “But we do think it’s absolutely essential that we restore price stability, really for the benefit of the labor market as much as anything else.”

Powell's testimony comes a week after the Fed raised its benchmark interest rate by three quarters of a percentage point, its biggest hike in nearly three decades. With inflation worsening, the Fed’s policymakers also forecast a more accelerated pace of rate hikes this year and next than they had predicted three months ago, with its key rate reaching 3.8% by the end of 2023. That would be its highest level in 15 years.

The Fed’s moves are happening as some discouraging signals have emerged about the economy, including sagging spending at retailers and soured consumer sentiment. The worries over inflation and interest rates have been worsened by a spike in energy and other key commodity prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Record high gas prices have been taking a bigger bite out of consumers' wallets and prompting a slowdown in spending elsewhere. That has prompted President Joe Biden to call on Congress to suspend federal gasoline and diesel taxes for three months, a move meant to ease financial pressures at the pump.

Inflation is at a four-decade high in the U.S. and has been prompting businesses to raise prices on everything from food to clothing. Consumer spending remained strong through most of the pandemic, but has been falling amid tighter pressure from inflation. Inflation is hitting records globally. Britain's inflation reached a 40-year high of 9.1% in the 12 months to May.

Wall Street remains concerned about the Fed's aggressive policy raising the risk of a recession, but Powell said another risk involves high inflation becoming entrenched in the economy if the central bank doesn't take appropriate steps.

"We cannot fail on that task,” he said. “We have to get back to 2% inflation.”

Health care and real estate stocks made solid gains. Eli Lilly rose 3% and American Tower rose 2.4%. Those gains were kept in check by a pullback in energy, technology and other sectors.

U.S. crude oil prices fell 1%. Chevron fell 3.9%.

Bond yields fell sharply. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.15% from 3.30% late Tuesday. Markets in Europe and Asia also fell.

___

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed. Veiga reported from Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession

Altria’s core business might be gradually shrinking, but it still rewards patient investors with generous buybacks and dividends. Verizon’s slow and steady growth makes it a great defensive stock during an economic downturn. J&J’s three core businesses give it plenty of options to grow throughout both economic expansions...
STOCKS
Fortune

The World Bank says most countries are headed for a recession, and warns of a possible return to 1970s ‘stagflation’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Investors, bankers, and entrepreneurs have been discussing the chances of a coming recession for months. Now the world’s premier international credit institution is joining the chorus that a recession is likely, and warns that something even worse might be on the horizon.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Eli Lilly
Benzinga

Is The US On The Brink Of A Recession?

Nearly 70% of academic economists recently surveyed by the Financial Times in partnership with the Initiative on Global Markets at the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business expect the US economy to fall into a recession in 2023. Of those that expect the next US recession to begin...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Gas Prices#Interest Rates#Price Stability#Nasdaq#The Federal Reserve#Defiance Etfs#Federal Reserve Chair
Fortune

Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel is one of the best stock watchers alive. He says the S&P 500 is already pricing in a recession and bear market

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Is a recession already priced into equity markets?. The world-renowned economist Jeremy Siegel says it sure looks like stocks have discounted at least a “mild recession” amid this year’s downturn....
STOCKS
Business Insider

Bitcoin Slips to Nearly $20K; Citi Sees 50% Chance of Recession

Bitcoin (BTC) slipped under the $20,000 level in Asian hours on Wednesday as a brief relief rally seemed to reverse amid recession fears in broader equity markets. Prices dropped to just over $19,900 at press time, causing a 4% loss for traders in the past 24 hours and adding to a 7% slide over the past week. The decline came as analysts at Morgan Stanley (MS) and Goldman Sachs (GS) warned on Tuesday that “recession risks were “not fully priced in."
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
CNBC

Euro, sterling knocked by global growth worries

The euro and sterling fell on Wednesday as concerns resurfaced that interest rate hikes from major central banks to contain inflation run the risk of a sharp global growth slowdown or recession. Data showing British consumer price inflation hit a new 40-year high at 9.1% sent sterling down almost 1%...
WORLD
International Business Times

Dollar Languishes As Recession Fears Mount; Yen Bounces While Won Slides

The U.S. dollar remained under pressure on Thursday as it looked set to extend declines against major peers to a fourth day, hurt by Treasury yields wallowing near two-week lows amid rising concerns of a recession. The safe-have yen bounced, climbing back from 24-year lows to the dollar. The risk-sensitive...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Recession Fears Send Oil Prices Plunging, Equities Diverge

Wall Street stocks climbed Wednesday as the US Fed chief stressed the need to combat decades-high inflation, but elsewhere equities and oil prices tumbled on mounting recession fears as central banks hike interest rates. Wall Street was moderately higher in late morning trading, while European and Asian markets closed in...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Markets Rise As Recession Talk Tempers Rate Hike Expectations

Stocks climbed Friday following another rally on Wall Street as investors try to process central bank moves to fight soaring inflation and the growing possibility that those measures will induce a recession. Global markets have been thrown into turmoil for months by a perfect storm of crises that have left...
STOCKS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
99K+
Followers
115K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy