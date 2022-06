(Desloge, MO) A man from park Hills, Brian D. Smith, has his initial appearance in St. Francois County court scheduled for July 21st on Charges of kidnapping and burglary, both first degree offenses, and second degree domestic assault. Reports show Smith is alleged to have held a woman in an apartment on Highley Lane in September of last year and assaulted her. Smith was arrested over the weekend and was booked into the St. Francois County jail on $100,000 bond. He has posted bond and been released.

DESLOGE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO