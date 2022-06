Friday was a busy day on the coaching carousel. Four Division 1 head coaching hires were announced, in addition to a 5th that snuck in on Thursday evening. In a hurry and just want to catch up on the headlines? Here’s the short version: Dedeann Pendelton-Helm is the new head coach at Northern Colorado after spending 17 years on staff at Colorado State. Brittany Miller is the new head coach at Texas A&M-Commerce, which will make the jump up to Division 1 on July 1st. Kristina McSweeney has been hired as the new head coach at South Dakota State. Jenny Rohn is taking over as head coach at Western Michigan, her alma mater. And Jordan Clark is the new head coach at Florida Atlantic.

