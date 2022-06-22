Steve Kerr Reveals Hilarious Conversation He Had With Gary Payton II When He Came Back From His Finals Injury: "I Asked Him, 'Can You Shoot A 3?' And He Goes, 'No'... Don't Tell Our Analytics People That."

LeBron James is one of the best players of the current generation, a superstar who has inspired many across the globe to pick up a basketball and try to emulate him. However, the same thing that makes James one of the greatest ever to do it, maybe even the GOAT, is the same thing that makes it hard for other people to be like him. LeBron is more naturally gifted than most other people.

