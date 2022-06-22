Steve Kerr Reveals Hilarious Conversation He Had With Gary Payton II When He Came Back From His Finals Injury: "I Asked Him, 'Can You Shoot A 3?' And He Goes, 'No'... Don't Tell Our Analytics People That."
The Golden State Warriors clinched their 4th championship under Head Coach Steve Kerr this season, with the Head Coach being extremely complimentary of his players and especially his stars since. Kerr has credited Curry with all the success that the Warriors have enjoyed, even beyond just this title. But what the...fadeawayworld.net
Comments / 2