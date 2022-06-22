La. Nursing Home Owner Arrested Over Botched Ida Evacuation Of Seniors

Louisiana Teacher Arrested for Alleged Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile During After-School Tutoring. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on June 21, 2022, that on March 29, 2022, the CPSO received a complaint about a local high school teacher, Alan B. Million, 40, of Sulphur, Louisiana, inappropriately touching a student during after-school tutoring in October 2021. The victim also informed detectives that he was discussing sex with her. After further investigation, Judge Robert Wyatt signed a $25,000 arrest warrant for Million on June 16. On June 20, he was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile. Later that day, he was released on bond.

