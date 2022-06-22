La. Nursing Home Owner Arrested Over Botched Ida Evacuation Of Seniors

Louisiana Man Charged in Forged Check Scam and Theft of Mail Faces Possibility of 40+ Years if Convicted. Louisiana– On June 21, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Gregory Joseph Hernandez, age 67, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was indicted on June 10, 2022 for one count of Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371, six counts of Bank Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1344(2), and two counts of Theft of Mail, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1708. The indictment was previously sealed and unsealed on June 17, 2022.
