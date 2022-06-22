ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

La. Nursing Home Owner Arrested Over Botched Ida Evacuation Of Seniors

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe owner of seven closed nursing homes is out on bond following his arrest in connection...

wjbo.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Radio 710 KEEL

Louisiana State Trooper Charged with DWI

A Louisiana State Trooper has been arrested on a charge of DWI. State Police Troop D got word from police in Atlanta, Georgia about the arrest of the off duty trooper. Shortly before 2am Thursday morning 34-year-old Aubin Young of Lake Charles was arrested for DWI and other traffic charges following a traffic stop. Young is currently assigned Troop D in the Lake Charles area.
ATLANTA, GA
KNOE TV8

A pregnancy center offers free assistance to families

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Now that abortion is illegal in Louisiana a local resource center is offering free care to help with pregnancies. Life Choices Pregnancy Resource Center of Monroe is providing free ultrasounds, material assistance, and counseling services. “We have seen an increase in clients since the beginning of...
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Health
everythinglubbock.com

Missing 8-month-old missing may be w mom in Louisiana

HOUSTON (CW39) Local authorities are searching for a missing baby. On Twitter Friday, Houston Police issued the following:. Help us locate Kodi Davis, 8 months, & her mom Kennedy Greene, 18. Kodi needs medical treatment. Greene is driving a gold or silver, 2017, 4-door Honda sedan with paper tags. They might be in Louisiana. If you have tips, call HPD Missing Persons at 832-394-1840.
brproud.com

Planned power outage coming to one city in Louisiana

MORGAN CITY, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s hot outside and for some in Louisiana, it may even hotter next month. The Morgan City Fire Department is giving everyone a heads up that a planned power outage is coming at the end of June. The temporary loss of power is...
MORGAN CITY, LA
iheart.com

Suspect Arrested In Saga Deadly Shooting

Someone has been arrested for the fatal shooting of a rap artist in Springfield. The U.S. Marshals reportedly picked up Brandon Murray of Springfield at an apartment in the Bronx, New York City on Thursday. The Springfield Police Department says Murray is charged with murder for the shooting of David...
SPRINGFIELD, NY
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Charged for Forged Check Scam and Theft of Mail Faces Possibility of 40+ Years if Convicted

Louisiana Man Charged in Forged Check Scam and Theft of Mail Faces Possibility of 40+ Years if Convicted. Louisiana– On June 21, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Gregory Joseph Hernandez, age 67, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was indicted on June 10, 2022 for one count of Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371, six counts of Bank Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1344(2), and two counts of Theft of Mail, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1708. The indictment was previously sealed and unsealed on June 17, 2022.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#Older Adults Lifestyle#Medicaid#Senior Health
KTBS

Gov. John Bel Edwards has COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards has tested positive for COVID-19 and will remain isolated for five days, his office announced Friday. Edwards is fully vaccinated and is showing no symptoms, officials said. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, I have taken many precautions to avoid becoming infected and sick...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Teacher Arrested for Alleged Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile During After-School Tutoring

Louisiana Teacher Arrested for Alleged Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile During After-School Tutoring. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on June 21, 2022, that on March 29, 2022, the CPSO received a complaint about a local high school teacher, Alan B. Million, 40, of Sulphur, Louisiana, inappropriately touching a student during after-school tutoring in October 2021. The victim also informed detectives that he was discussing sex with her. After further investigation, Judge Robert Wyatt signed a $25,000 arrest warrant for Million on June 16. On June 20, he was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile. Later that day, he was released on bond.
iheart.com

Two Hurt in Marijuana Plant Explosion

(Harrisburg, PA) -- Fulton County medical officials say five people have been injured in an explosion at a marijuana plant in Taylor township. A volunteer fire department chief tells WJAC-TV that it happened in an incinerator room Wednesday afternoon. He said two people were seriously hurt and flown to UPMC Altoona. The plant is located on North Hess Road in Taylor Township.
HARRISBURG, PA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on LA 308 After Colliding with a Utility Pole

Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on LA 308 After Colliding with a Utility Pole. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on June 22, 2022, shortly before 7:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle injury crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near Amoco Road in Lockport, Louisiana. Kristen Taylor, 29, of Walker, Louisiana died in the crash. Taylor was driving a 2010 Kia Optima north on LA Hwy 308. Taylor went off the road to the right during a left curve for unknown reasons and collided with a utility pole.
LOCKPORT, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana issue funds for housing assistance, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Office of Community Development has dispersed over $100 million in federal housing assistance to over 20,000 Louisiana residents through the Louisiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). The program focuses on paying rent that’s past due and utility costs from April 2020. It...
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

‘Everybody was his best friend’: Family seeks justice for Jaece

NORCO — “I love you, Mom.”. Those words were a familiar exchange between Rhonda Johnson and her eldest son, Jaece Terrell Stroud. They were the last words the mother and son would ever say to each other, unbeknownst to them at the time, as Jaece left his Norco home with a family friend on April 15, 2022.
NORCO, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy