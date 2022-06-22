ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Tony Siragusa, Super Bowl XXXV Champion, Dead At 55

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTony Siragusa, the former defensive tackle for the Super Bowl XXXV winning Baltimore Ravens and a former FOX Sports broadcaster, has died at the age of 55. "It's a sad day to be a Raven I must say," Lewis said. Siragusa's cause of death is unknown as...

wjbo.iheart.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

In Memoriam: Tony Siragusa, 1967-2022

R.I.P. Tony Siragusa (Photo by PETER MUHLY/AFP via Getty Images) Former NFL defensive lineman for the Colts and Ravens, Tony Siragusa, died at the age of 55. Condolences to the family of one of the more colorful people to don a uniform and hold a microphone.Tony Siragusa Todd Warshaw /AllsportTony Siragusa Doug Pensinger/Getty ImagesTony Siragusa Andy Lyons/ALLSPORTTony Siragusa (JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (HENNY RAY ABRAMS/AFP via Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Maxim)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Maxim)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Maxim)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Maxim)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for DirecTV)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (AFP via Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by PETER MUHLY/AFP via Getty Images)Tony Siragusa Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY SportsTony Siragusa (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)Tony Siragusa (Photo by DAVID MAXWELL / AFP)Tony Siragusa Photo By Paul Abell-USA TODAY SportsTony Siragusa Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports CopyrightTony Siragusa Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY SportsTony Siragusa Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports11
NFL
Ray Lewis releases statement about death of Tony Siragusa

Ray Lewis was among many who paid tribute to former teammate Tony Siragusa on Wednesday. Siragusa and Lewis were teammates on the title-winning 2000 Baltimore Ravens team, and Lewis paid tribute in a statement released Wednesday. Referring to Siragusa as “like a brother,” Lewis called his former teammate the “ultimate competitor” and encouraged everyone to “hug your loved ones for Goose.”
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Shannon Sharpe reacts to death of former teammate Tony Siragusa

Former NFL defensive lineman Tony Siragusa died Wednesday at the age of 55. His former teammate, Shannon Sharpe, took to social media to pay his respects. Sharpe, who played with Siragusa on the 2000 Super Bowl champion Baltimore Ravens, posted a heartfelt Twitter message reacting to Siragusa’s deathg. “I’m...
NFL
