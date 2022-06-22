ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Torso Killer' Charged In Woman's 1968 Murder At Long Island Mall

By CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than five decades after Diane Cusick's body was discovered in the parking lot of a mall on New York's Long Island, authorities have linked her death to the so-called "Torso Killer," a serial killer already convicted in 11 other killings. The suspect, Richard Cottingham — believed to be...

