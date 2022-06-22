ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bathroom Restock! Cleanse Your Skin & Hair With These Amazing Products — Shop Now

By Rebecca Friedman
 3 days ago
Getty Images; Goldie Locks

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Ever feel like achieving silky hair and smooth skin is nearly impossible?

It might have something to do with the products you are using. When it is time to replace your latest shampoo, conditioner or face wash, the quickest and cheapest option seems to be to run to your nearest drug store and grab the first bottle you see promoting "frizz-free shine". Unfortunately, many products on the shelves of your closest convenience store actually have adverse effects than they have you believing. So, while you think you are hydrating your hair and soothing your skin, you may actually be causing more damage.

How Perseverance Led Beauty Bakerie To Become A Must-Have Beauty Brand — Shop Now

Take a leap and make the switch to bathroom products that actually make a difference. Transform your shower routine with award-winning benefits. Although paying $10 for shampoo seems amazing, spending a bit more will truly have you expressing radiance. There is no need to buy the most expensive item on the market to see the results you desire — there are plenty of mid-range prices for products that are both affordable and effective.

Desperate for products that actually provide beneficial results? OK! helps you restock your bathroom with our favorite nourishing shower staples below.

Best Products To Moisturize & Hydrate Your Hair

Struggling with frizzy, unruly and overly frustrating hair? It's most likely because the products you are using aren't actually helping your hair at all. This is why Goldie Locks created a hair-care line with amazingly transformative benefits.

“I created Goldie Locks with the goal of giving hope to people where there may be none left,” said the beauty brand's founder.

Finally give your hair the nourishment it deserves by shopping our favorite Goldie Locks' essentials below.

Goldie Locks
Goldie Locks' Ultra Hydrating Signature Shampoo retails for $42 at goldielocks.com .

Goldie Locks
Goldie Locks' Ultra Hydrating Signature Conditioner retails for $42 at goldielocks.com .

Goldie Locks
Goldie Locks' Signature Serum retails for $56 at goldielocks.com .

Goldie Locks
Goldie Locks' Ultra Hydrating Leave-In Conditioner retails for $38 at goldielocks.com .

Goldie Locks
Goldie Locks' Ultra Hydrating Signature Hair Mask retails for $52 at goldielocks.com .

Best Skincare Products For A Glowing Face

In addition to fighting daily breakouts and trying to keep your skin clean, it is important to take preventative measures to keep your face from aging. Having to cover so many different aspects of skincare can feel overwhelming, which is why some of the best brands on the market put the solution in just a few bottles.

Dr. Loretta 's skincare covers all factors when it comes to taking care of your skin. With over 40 years of experience, dermatology Dr. Loretta Ciraldo used her expertise to formulate a line of skincare that gently satisfies your face. Your skin will thank you after just one shower!

KIM KARDASHIAN STARTED A SKINCARE LINE, BUT WHERE IS KKW BEAUTY? — SHOP NOW

Dr. Loretta
Dr. Loretta's Gentle Hydrating Cleanser retails for $35 at drloretta.com .

Dr. Loretta
Dr. Loretta's Intense Replenishing Serum retails for $70 at drloretta.com .

Dr. Loretta
Dr. Loretta's Urban Antioxidant Sunscreen SPF 40 retails for $50 at drloretta.com .

Dr. Loretta
Dr. Loretta's Tightening Eye Gel retails for $60 at drloretta.com .

Dr. Loretta
Dr. Loretta's Concentrated Firming Moisturizer retails for $70 at drloretta.com .

Best Body Washes & Scrubs For Smooth Skin

Sugar scrubs have been trending on the top of the beauty market for the last few months. They are the perfect exfoliant to remove dead skin. Whether applying in the shower prior to self-tanning or trying to get rid of post-sunburn flakiness, a sugar scrub will get the job done.

When it comes to body wash, plain and simple usually is the route to take. Don't become distracted by fancy body washes — usually the classics in this case are the best out there!

Ulta
Tree Hut's Watermelon Sugar Scrub retails for $10.49 at ulta.com .

Eczema Honey
Eczema Honey's Premium Oatmeal Scrub retails for $24.95 at eczemahoneyco.com .

Amazon
Dove's Peony & Rose 34 oz Body Wash retails for $19.40 at amazon.com .

Amazon
CeraVe's Hydrating Body Wash retails for $11.99 at amazon.com .

Target
Method's Simply Nourish Body Wash retails for $8.29 at target.com .

