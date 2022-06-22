ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch & Jerry Hall Divorcing After 6 Years Of Marriage

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
Splitsville! Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall are divorcing after six years of marriage, The New York Times reported on Wednesday, June 22.

Two people with knowledge of the situation anonymously spoke about the situation, but there were no other details given.

BIRTHDAY GIRL TORI SPELLING PARTIES IT UP & DITCHES HER WEDDING RING AMID MARITAL STRIFE WITH DEAN MCDERMOTT: PHOTOS

According to the newspaper, his divorce is unlikely to alter any of the businesses he holds stakes in, such as Fox News and The Wall Street Journal .

“The Murdoch family’s shares in the companies Mr. Murdoch founded reside in a strictly managed trust. Mr. Murdoch splits voting rights over that trust with his four oldest children — Lachlan , Elisabeth , James , and Prudence — and has arranged them so that he can never be outvoted," the article reads.

However, the split could "reverberate throughout his business empire," the publication notes, especially if Murdoch has to pay up .

TORI SPELLING'S SEXY NEW LOOK HAS BOOSTED HER CONFIDENCE, MOTHER-OF-FIVE 'ENJOYS PROVING SHE'S STILL GOT IT': SOURCE

This is the media mogul's fourth divorce. The two wed in March 2016 — a week short of Murdoch's 85th birthday.

Murdoch was previously married to Wendi Deng from 1999 to 2014. He then moved on with Anna Mann , a former newspaper reporter, but they called it quits in 1999 after more than 30 years.

The Australia native's first wife was Patricia Booker , a model, whom he divorced in 1965.

For her part, Hall married Mick Jagger in 1990, but their union was later annulled. The former flames have four kids together.

Despite the age difference, the blonde beauty didn't seem to mind .

"I have gone out with younger men and they're great fun, they've got enthusiasm. Stamina!" she admitted to The Washington Post . "But I think older men are much better lovers."

In 2019, she gushed about the pair's life together. "My life has certainly changed," the actress noted. "Rupert is the most wonderful husband. ... I'm so happy!"

She even referred to her ex Jagger, saying that it's nice to not "constantly be having to keep an eye on someone who's talking to some woman at a party."

