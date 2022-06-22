ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brad Pitt Believes He Lived With 'Low-Grade Depression' For Years: 'I Always Felt Very Alone In Life'

By Stephanie Kaplan
Digging deep. Though Brad Pitt is one of the biggest — and most handsome — actors in Hollywood, he revealed that for the majority of his life, he struggled to truly connect with others.

"Out here in California, there’s a lot of talk about ‘being your authentic self.’ It would plague me, what does ‘authentic’ mean?" he said. "[For me] it was getting to a place of acknowledging those deep scars that we carry."

The 58-year-old believes his invisible scars stem from the solitude he's been in.

"I always felt very alone in my life. Alone growing up as a kid, alone even out here, and it’s really not till recently that I have had a greater embrace of my friends and family," the Oscar winner shared with GQ for his August cover story, adding that film, music and surrounding himself with trustworthy, positive people has lifted his spirits.

"I think joy’s been a newer discovery, later in life. I was always moving with the currents, drifting in a way, and onto the next," explained the dad-of-six . "I think I spent years with a low-grade depression, and it’s not until coming to terms with that, trying to embrace all sides of self — the beauty and the ugly — that I’ve been able to catch those moments of joy."

Pitt also has sobriety to thank for his new outlook on life, having ditched alcohol nearly six years ago, and during the pandemic, he decided to quit smoking , as he thinks he's "at that age when nothing good comes from it."

"I don’t have that ability to do just one or two a day," he noted of having cigarettes. "It’s not in my makeup. I’m all in. And I’m going to drive into the ground. I’ve lost my privileges."

While staying sober didn't come without its challenges, discussing it with some of his peers helped him succeed.

"I had a really cool men’s group here that was really private and selective, so it was safe," noted the Moneyball star. "Because I’d seen things of other people who had been recorded while they were spilling their guts, and that’s just atrocious to me."

