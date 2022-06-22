ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Saint Louis, MS

Construction underway for Bayou La Croix boat launch in Bay St. Louis

By Lorraine Weiskopf
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction is finally underway for the Bayou La Croix boat launch located just off of Highway 603, next to the Bayou La Croix Bridge. When the boat launch is completed, there will be a 35-foot-wide boat ramp and...

