ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Hurry! Beats Studio3 headphones are nearly 50% off before Prime Day

By Malcolm McMillan
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 3 days ago

Prime Day is coming in just a few weeks, but that has not stopped Amazon from dropping some great deals while we wait. We have already seen great deals on TVs and streaming devices, and now one of the hottest headphones on the market is nearly half off.

For a limited time, you can get the Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones for $179 at Amazon . That's $170 off and one of the best headphone deals we've seen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P2rug_0gIsifQI00

Beats Studio3 Headphones: was $349 now $179 @ Amazon
For a limited time, the Beats Studio3 are on sale at Amazon for $179, which is 49% off the original price. In our Beats Studio3 review , we said they offer a comfy fit, up to 22 hours of battery life, and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise-canceling also does a decent job of blocking ambient sounds. View Deal

In our Beats Studio3 review , we found that they deliver everything you'd want in a premium set of wireless Bluetooth headphones. They're comfortable, offer decent active noise canceling, and provide a clean sound profile. We especially like them for listening to EDM and hip-hop, as they really let you feel the bass drop.

For non-bass-driven music, we found the tuning wasn't the best. Guitars and vocals sound a bit overly processed on the Beats Studio3, as do more subtle background vocals, sound effects and light instrumentation.

Studio3's active noise cancelation helped reduce the low droning of outdoor construction, but certain noises were still audible. So they're good, but not on par with competitors like the Bose QuietComfort 35 II .

Nevertheless, the Beats Studio3 is a solid pair of wireless noise-canceling 'phones and at this price, we wouldn't hesitate to recommend them.

If the Beats Studio3 is not what you are looking for, go check out our recommendations for the best cheap wireless headphones and the best sport headphones for active lifestyles.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy 3-Day Sale: Get a laptop for $89, 50-inch TV for $300

Best Buy has just launched a three-day sale that includes some of the best laptop deals and TV deals around. That’s not all though, with a whole heap of other items also on sale, including robot vacuums, speakers, and much more. With so many options to choose from, you’ve...
ELECTRONICS
CNBC

Amazon demonstrates Alexa mimicking the voice of a deceased relative

At Amazon's Re:Mars conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday, the company demonstrated a feature that enables its Alexa voice assistant to emulate any voice. The feature, which is still in development, could be used to replicate a family member's voice, even after they've died. Amazon is devising a way for...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Headphones#Bose Headphones#Best Headphones#Edm#Guitars
CNET

Yeah, You Should Definitely Put an Amazon Echo in Every Room of Your Home

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. I bet the headline made you do a double-take. I mean, only a crazy person has an Amazon device in every room, right? Well, call me crazy -- but don't judge before you hear me out because there are so many neat tricks you can do with that unused Echo Dot stuffed in some forgotten drawer or that Amazon Echo speaker in some forgotten corner in your living room.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day 2022 – live: Best early UK deals on gaming, beauty, home appliances and more

Deal hunters, listen up: one of the biggest sales of the year is just around the corner, with Amazon Prime Day 2022 confirmed to be kicking off in just over two weeks.Second only to Black Friday, the online giant’s annual flash sale will see huge savings across tech, home and kitchen appliances, alcohol, TVs kids’ toys and more. Officially returning on Tuesday 12 and running through to Wednesday 13 July, the shopping extravaganza lasts a full 48 hours with thousands of products from big-ticket brands reduced, including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, Philips, Bosch and Rimmel.Early deals kicked off on 21...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Amazon
Digital Trends

How to update apps on a Samsung smart TV

The last thing anyone wants to be thinking about when you're halfway through Moon Knight is making sure the apps on your smart TV are up-to-date so there are no interruptions. To keep things working in tip-top shape, we're going to show you how to update the apps on a Samsung smart TV to take advantage of the latest features and even security updates.
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

How to connect two Bose speakers together

Bose Bluetooth speakers are great for small gatherings and solo listening, and they really come into their own when you wirelessly connect two compatible speakers together. This will help you to create a true stereo sound experience, with left and right channel separation. Also, they create a more immersive listening experience that can fill up a large room.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Discover Samsung Deals End Soon: Shop the Biggest Discounts on 4K and 8K TVs We’ve Ever Seen

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Discover Samsung is the company’s answer to Amazon’s Prime Day: a series of daily deals that can net you serious savings on your favorite Samsung products. There are three types of deals up for grabs: curated bundles, offers of the day, and a build-your-own bundle with Buy More, Save More. Whether you’ve been waiting for a small laptop for that graduate, or perhaps a smart TV for the entire family to enjoy movie...
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

How to connect a Bose soundbar to your TV

When connected to a TV, a Bose soundbar can help to improve the audio quality of your viewing experience: Music gets crisper, movies become more immersive, and dialogue becomes clearer. Comparatively, the speakers that come built into most HD televisions are terrible, which is why most people invest in a...
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

Ads may be streaming on your smart TV even when you turn it off

Think ads no longer affect you once your TV’s off? Think again. According to The Wall Street Journal, new research reveals that commercials play on ad-supported services on your smart TV even when you switch the power off. This comes from a study by WPP PLC’s ad-buying organization GroupM...
TV & VIDEOS
Digital Trends

Get the Samsung Frame TV for $460 with this limited-time deal

If you’re looking for one of the most stylish TVs around, you need to take advantage of this Samsung Frame TV deal available directly from Samsung. Right now, you can buy the gorgeous Samsung Frame TV from just $460 for the 32-inch model. It’s a great way of enjoying all the benefits of a QLED TV while also having it fit into your living room aesthetic perfectly. It’s one of the best TV deals around right now, so you won’t want to miss out on savings starting at $1oo off and skyrocketing from there. Here’s why it’s so great.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy