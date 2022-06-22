Hurry! Beats Studio3 headphones are nearly 50% off before Prime Day

Prime Day is coming in just a few weeks, but that has not stopped Amazon from dropping some great deals while we wait. We have already seen great deals on TVs and streaming devices, and now one of the hottest headphones on the market is nearly half off.

For a limited time, you can get the Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones for $179 at Amazon . That's $170 off and one of the best headphone deals we've seen.

Beats Studio3 Headphones: was $349 now $179 @ Amazon

For a limited time, the Beats Studio3 are on sale at Amazon for $179, which is 49% off the original price. In our Beats Studio3 review , we said they offer a comfy fit, up to 22 hours of battery life, and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise-canceling also does a decent job of blocking ambient sounds. View Deal

In our Beats Studio3 review , we found that they deliver everything you'd want in a premium set of wireless Bluetooth headphones. They're comfortable, offer decent active noise canceling, and provide a clean sound profile. We especially like them for listening to EDM and hip-hop, as they really let you feel the bass drop.

For non-bass-driven music, we found the tuning wasn't the best. Guitars and vocals sound a bit overly processed on the Beats Studio3, as do more subtle background vocals, sound effects and light instrumentation.

Studio3's active noise cancelation helped reduce the low droning of outdoor construction, but certain noises were still audible. So they're good, but not on par with competitors like the Bose QuietComfort 35 II .

Nevertheless, the Beats Studio3 is a solid pair of wireless noise-canceling 'phones and at this price, we wouldn't hesitate to recommend them.

If the Beats Studio3 is not what you are looking for, go check out our recommendations for the best cheap wireless headphones and the best sport headphones for active lifestyles.