ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deschutes County, OR

Deschutes-Ochoco Resource Advisory Committee seeks member nominees

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ
 3 days ago

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests and Crooked River National Grassland are seeking nominees to fill vacancies on the 15-member Deschutes-Ochoco Resource Advisory Committee (RAC). RACs are chartered under the Secure Rural Schools & Community Self Determination Act, which was recently extended until 2023. This...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Deschutes County road construction update: Week of June 26-July 2

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of June 26 to July 2. Pedestrian Ramp Improvements (La Pine Area) – Sidewalk work will be occurring in the La Pine area. Work will include construction of new concrete walks and pedestrian ramps on Huntington Road, 1st Street, Coach Road, 3rd Street, 4th Street and Bluewood Avenue. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Sidewalks will also be closed in the work zones throughout the duration of the project. Designated pedestrian detour routes will be in place in the vicinity of the work areas. All facilities will be open to vehicle and pedestrian traffic before the holiday weekend. Work hours are 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ

Bend Fire & Rescue putting new 107-foot ladder truck in service, invites public to ceremony

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Fire & Rescue is placing its new Pierce ladder truck into service next week and is inviting the community to attend the celebration and ceremony. This 107-foot ladder truck will respond to calls in the City of Bend, the Rural Fire District, and surrounding communities when needed. It will be replacing the current American La France ladder truck, which has been seen service for over 19 years and has reached the end of its service life.
BEND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Deschutes County, OR
Deschutes County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
KTVZ

Teen from Sunriver reported missing, believed to be in danger

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Human Services, Child Welfare Division, asked the public Friday to help find Mercedes “Bow” Dunnington, 16, a child in foster care who went missing from Sunriver on Thursday. She is believed to be in danger, the agency said. ODHS asked...
SUNRIVER, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Labor#Land Use#The Forest Service#National Forest System#Ochoco National Forests

Comments / 0

Community Policy