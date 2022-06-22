Deschutes-Ochoco Resource Advisory Committee seeks member nominees

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of June 26 to July 2. Pedestrian Ramp Improvements (La Pine Area) – Sidewalk work will be occurring in the La Pine area. Work will include construction of new concrete walks and pedestrian ramps on Huntington Road, 1st Street, Coach Road, 3rd Street, 4th Street and Bluewood Avenue. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Sidewalks will also be closed in the work zones throughout the duration of the project. Designated pedestrian detour routes will be in place in the vicinity of the work areas. All facilities will be open to vehicle and pedestrian traffic before the holiday weekend. Work hours are 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR ・ 14 HOURS AGO