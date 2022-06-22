ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rose, NY

Wilson, John M.

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH ROSE: Age 68, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022. He was born in Lyons, son of the late Charles and Lorraine Wagner Wilson. He enlisted and was in the USAF for 4 years. He was employed as a test technician at (IEC)...

Lewellyn, Jean Suess

ONTARIO: Entered into rest on June 22, 2022 at age 82. Predeceased by her husband: Keith Lewellyn. Survived by her loving children: Michael (Michelle) Lewellyn, Nancy (David) Payne and Christopher (Serena) Lewellyn; grandchildren: Kaitlyn and Megan Payne, Blake, Matthew, Logan, Hayden and Simon Lewellyn. A graveside service will be held...
ONTARIO, NY
Forman, Edward W.

PALMYRA: Born April 5, 1931 passed on June 17, 2022 at the age of 91. Ed was born in Irvington, NY to Edward W. and Edna (Zangenberg) Forman. Graduating from Irvingtion H.S., he was voted as the mostly to succeed, quoted for saying “That’s easy” and having the most “kissable” lips. Ed earned a bachelor’s degree from Pratt Institute and a master’s degree from Cal Tech (of which he was deservedly proud), both in Mechanical Engineering, and was a registered professional engineer. While working at Kodak Ed met Florence Koscielny and in May of 1955 they married. Ed served his country in the U.S. Navy active duty in Guam and then in the reserves as Battalion Commander in the Seabees. He retired, after 31 years, from Mobil Chemical as manager of central engineering with 13 patents to his name. Ed never shied away from challenges. In 1958 Ed and Florence bought a 1790’s era homestead in Palmyra. As a jack of all trades, he was self-taught in a range of skills from welding to horse shoeing and devoted considerable time and talent to improving the family’s homestead. He provided a great up bringing for his 4 children by involving them and himself in 4-H. Many may remember his voice, as he was highly sought after for announcing the horse shows held at the Wayne County fairgrounds.
PALMYRA, NY
Mason, John Stevens

EXTON, PA/FORMERLY OF ONTARIO, NY: Age 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 20, 2022 surrounded by his son Keith Stevens, daughter Julia Stevens, and granddaughters Anne and Mary Stevens. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Shirley Crosby Stevens, with whom he shared 64 years of marriage. John was...
ONTARIO, NY
Datthyn, Jacob I.

SODUS: Age 96, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday June 21st, 2022. He was born on June 24th, 1925, in Oswego, NY to Jacob & Suzanna Datthyn. Jacob was predeceased by his wife, Hilda; parents, Jacob & Suzanna Datthyn; siblings, Abraham, Madeline, Isaac, Donald and Kenneth. He is survived by his daughter, Bette (Daniel) Palermo; grandson’s, Peter Sperlazza Jr. and Russell Sperlazza; sister, Joann Murry; nephew, Steven (Karen) Datthyn and children; best friends, Ron Baker and Cliff DeMay; many nieces and nephews; and special friend, Lorrie Morahan.
SODUS, NY

