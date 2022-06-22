Wilson, John M.

SODUS: Age 96, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday June 21st, 2022. He was born on June 24th, 1925, in Oswego, NY to Jacob & Suzanna Datthyn. Jacob was predeceased by his wife, Hilda; parents, Jacob & Suzanna Datthyn; siblings, Abraham, Madeline, Isaac, Donald and Kenneth. He is survived by his daughter, Bette (Daniel) Palermo; grandson’s, Peter Sperlazza Jr. and Russell Sperlazza; sister, Joann Murry; nephew, Steven (Karen) Datthyn and children; best friends, Ron Baker and Cliff DeMay; many nieces and nephews; and special friend, Lorrie Morahan.
