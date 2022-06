NORTH ROSE: Age 68, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022. He was born in Lyons, son of the late Charles and Lorraine Wagner Wilson. He enlisted and was in the USAF for 4 years. He was employed as a test technician at (IEC) Creation Technologies for nearly 40 years, where he “got paid to shoot trouble”. He loved his work, his special coffee, greeting neighbors on his walks around town, but most of all his grandchildren.

ROSE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO