NFL seeks to move ex-Dolphins coach Brian Flores's racial discrimination lawsuit from a New York courtroom to private arbitration hearings overseen by commissioner Roger Goodell

By Associated Press
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The NFL and six of its teams have filed a motion to move a racial discrimination lawsuit from a New York courtroom to private arbitration overseen by league commissioner Roger Goodell.

The league and the teams filed papers late Tuesday with a judge presiding over a lawsuit filed by Brian Flores after he was fired in January as head coach of the Miami Dolphins. The NFL said employment agreements with teams signed by Flores and other coaches contain provisions that require the arbitration of all disputes.

Flores now works as an assistant coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He alleged in his lawsuit, which has since been joined by African-American coaches Steve Wilks and Ray Horton, that the league engages in racist hiring practices despite its claims to the contrary.

The NFL has insisted the lawsuit is 'without merit,' although Goodell said before the Super Bowl that 'all of the allegations, whether they were based on racism or discrimination or the integrity of our game, all of those to me were very disturbing.'

A Manhattan federal judge is unlikely to rule on the arbitration issue until late summer, at the earliest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zcGef_0gIshfSV00
Brian Flores's racial discrimination lawsuit was filed in federal court, but could go to arbitration
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKSm5_0gIshfSV00
If it does go to arbitration, the case would be overseen by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell

David Gottlieb, a lawyer for the coaches, said Wednesday that moving the case to the secrecy of arbitration was, in effect, 'stripping our clients of their rights.'

'Arbitration is privatizing the judicial branch,' Gottlieb said. 'All we're asking for is an open and fair process.'

He said lawyers for the coaches will argue that the lawsuit against the league belongs in federal court because any agreements calling for arbitration were signed with the teams rather than the league.

In March, Flores attorney Douglas Wigdor wrote a letter to Goodell, saying 'arbitration is not transparent' and urging him to let the lawsuit stay before a judge.

In its papers, the league argued that the discrimination lawsuit's claims were not properly before the Manhattan court because multiple arbitration agreements signed by the coaches require arbitration.

The league also defended its record on fighting discrimination, saying 'diversity, equity and inclusion are core NFL values.'

It cited its implementation nearly two decades ago of the 'Rooney Rule,' which now requires teams to interview at least two minority candidates for any head-coach opening and at least one candidate in person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rgACn_0gIshfSV00
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks and longtime NFL assistant coach Ray Horton joined Brian Flores's racial discrimination lawsuit against the league and added the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans to the growing list of defendants
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TXtVV_0gIshfSV00

In his February lawsuit, Flores said the league remained 'rife with racism' and continues to deny black coaches positions for racial reasons, making it difficult for them to become general managers, head coaches, offensive and defensive coordinators and quarterbacks coaches in particular.

His lawsuit sought class-action status and unspecified damages. In their papers Tuesday, the league, along with the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals and the Tennessee Titans, insisted that arbitration agreements will require the coaches to assert their claims individually.

Flores, who is black and of Honduran descent, was fired as Miami's head coach in January despite back-to-back winning seasons in 2020 and 2021.

Following his dismissal, he named the league and three teams - the Dolphins, Broncos and Giants - in his lawsuit, in which he described the NFL as a 'plantation.'

'When Coach Flores filed this action, I knew I owed it to myself, and to all black NFL coaches and aspiring coaches, to stand with him,' read a statement from Wilks, who now works as a Carolina Panthers assistant coach. 'This lawsuit has shed further important light on a problem that we all know exists, but that too few are willing to confront.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02BzoK_0gIshfSV00
Flores shakes hands with his old boss, Bill Belichick, after Miami played New England in 2019
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lIQb5_0gIshfSV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dh7b5_0gIshfSV00
Flores's lawsuit, filed in Manhattan Federal Court, included text messages in which New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, his former boss, mistakenly congratulated him for getting hired by the Giants before he even interviewed with the team. Apparently Belichick intended to text another Brian, former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who had already interviewed twice and was ultimately hired for the position 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ntrzs_0gIshfSV00
The Giants allegedly had decided on former Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll (pictured) before they interviewed Brian Flores, who is now suing the NFL for discrimination 

Flores's lawsuit, filed in Manhattan Federal Court, included text messages in which New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, his former boss, mistakenly congratulated him for getting hired by the Giants before he even interviewed with the team.

Apparently Belichick intended to text another Brian, former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who had already interviewed twice and was ultimately hired for the position.

The text message from Belichick to his former assistant began with the Patriots coach saying, 'Sounds like you have landed - congrats!!'

A confused Flores responded: 'Did you hear something I didn't here?'

'I interview on Thursday. I think I have a shot.'

Belichick assured him that he does.

'Got it. I hear from Buffalo & NYG that you are their guy. Hope it works out if you want it to!!'

Flores then told his mentor that he hopes he's right before questioning whether Belichick has reached out to the right person.

'Coach, are you talking to Brian Flores or Brian Daboll. Just making sure.'

Belichick quickly realized his shocking fumble.

'Sorry. I f***ed this up. I double checked and misread my text. I think they are naming Daboll. I'm sorry about that. BB'

The now-shattered Flores signed off: 'Thanks Bill.'

The Giants announced that they hired Daboll on January 28.

In a statement, the team denied Flores's accusations of racism.

'We are pleased and confident with the process that resulted in the hiring of Brian Daboll,' the statement said. 'We interviewed an impressive and diverse group of candidates. The fact of the matter is, Brian Flores was in the conversation to be our head coach until the eleventh hour. Ultimately, we hired the individual we felt was most qualified to be our next head coach.'

The filing also accused Stephen Ross, the owner of the Miami Dolphins, of trying to bribe Flores $100,000 for every game he lost during the 2019 season so the team could get the first pick in that year's NFL Draft.

In addition to hurting his personal lifetime record, which could hinder his hopes of obtaining future head-coaching positions, Flores was upset because he thought Ross was disrespecting the game by intentionally trying to lose.

Flores included the Broncos in the lawsuit after a failed bid to land the top job in Denver following a 2019 interview in which he claimed President of Football Operations/GM John Elway and former Broncos executive Joe Ellis were late and 'completely disheveled' from an evening of heavy drinking.

The Broncos, who hired Vic Fangio in 2019 and fired him after the 2021 season, have denied Flores's accusation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jvbd0_0gIshfSV00
The Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans are among the teams being sued

Wilks and Horton, both of whom are black, supported Flores's accusations of discriminatory hiring and firing practices by league teams. Horton, specifically, echoed Flores's claim that NFL clubs are conducting 'sham' interviews with minority candidates for head-coaching and front-office positions to comply with the league's Rooney Rule, which is aimed at promoting diversity in top positions.

In the amended complaint, which was provided to DailyMail.com, Horton claims that the Tennessee Titans interviewed him for a head-coaching position in 2016 despite previously promising the job to interim head coach Mike Mularkey, who is white and ultimately did get hired.

Mularkey admitted on a podcast in 2020 that he already knew he would be promoted from interim coach to head coach in 2016 despite the Titans' interviews with other supposed candidates, like Horton.

'I sat there knowing I was the head coach in 2016, as they went through this fake hiring process… [The other candidates] had no chance to get that job.'

Wilks claims he was 'unfairly and discriminatorily fired' by the Cardinals in 2018 after one season as head coach.

'Mr. Wilks was hired as a ''bridge coach'' and was not given any meaningful chance to succeed,' read the amended filing. 'He was unfairly and discriminatorily fired after just one season—a season in which he was: (i) without a General Manager ('GM'), Steve Keim, during the critical time of the pre-season (Mr. Keim had been suspended for a DUI conviction); and (ii) stuck with an unready rookie quarterback drafted by the GM contrary to Mr. Wilks' suggestion.'

Wilks was replaced in 2019 with Kliff Kingsbury, who is white.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hi9xj_0gIshfSV00
Former Titans coach Mike Mularkey said in 2020 he knew his 2016 hiring process was 'fake'

The Cardinals denied Wilks's accusations in a response to the amended complaint on Thursday.

'The decisions we made after the 2018 season were very difficult ones,' the statement began. 'But as we said at the time, they were entirely driven by what was in the best interests of our organization and necessary for team improvement. We are confident that the facts reflect that and demonstrate that these allegations are untrue.'

Much like Flores in Miami, Wilks said he was not given a chance to succeed in one season in Arizona, in which the team went 3-13.

'Mr. Wilks was discriminated against by the Arizona Cardinals in a manner consistent with the experiences of many black coaches,' read the complaint. 'Mr. Wilks was hired as a 'bridge coach' and was not given any meaningful chance to succeed.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2niziM_0gIshfSV00
While Brian Flores was passed over in Houston, Lovie Smith (left) was hired by the Texans

Comments / 35

Chits n Giggles
3d ago

They know New York would be very hostile in a case like this. I don't however believe they should be able to have the NFL basically trying itself.

Reply(1)
8
anthony ciccone
3d ago

don't do it Brian take it to court this is another NFL trick to keep it behind closed doors

Reply
18
myself
2d ago

maybe you're just not good enough pal get over it like everyone else does when things don't go their way instead of using your only weapon, a race card.

Reply(8)
5
Daily Mail

