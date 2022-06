Few festivals have accumulated the level of respect and reverence that attendees hold for Primavera Sound Festival, and even fewer (if any) have managed to sustain it. For twenty years now—sixteen of them at its current location, Parc del Forum on the northern coast of Barcelona—the festival has cultivated a vanguard reputation for its genre-agnostic and (as of 2019) gender-balanced international lineups. There’s a reason people travel from across the globe to experience its magic: They don’t go to Primavera to see what promoters and agencies want you to see, they go to Primavera to fall in love with music all over again.

