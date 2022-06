Feel like there have been an unusual number of traffic light issues around town lately? You’re not wrong. In the past four months, the Grand Traverse 911 Facebook page has posted more than 15 bulletins notifying locals about traffic light outages or malfunctions, including five incidents in June alone. Those light problems have occurred all over the community, including at major intersections on Grandview Parkway, Munson Avenue, South Airport Road, and more. Is this streak of outages merely a coincidence? Or is it the sign of a wider-spread problem with local infrastructure? The Ticker investigates.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO