ELKO – Northeastern Nevada women seeking an abortion will need to travel farther now that the U.S. Supreme Court has officially overturned Roe v. Wade. Elko has no abortion services and women have had to travel to places such as Utah and Idaho. But those two states have abortion bans that are triggered by Friday’s decision, meaning the nearest services will be in the Reno area.

ELKO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO