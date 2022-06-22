ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Lots of summer fun to be had at Patterson Farms

WCNC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This summer, take the whole family to Patterson Farms for lots of fun activities! Start off by picking your own batch of strawberries to take home and enjoy. Or you can head to their...

www.wcnc.com

WCNC

FidoAlert and TabbyAlert are free services for lost pets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to their website, FidoAlert and TabbyAlert are FREE nationwide pet alert networks that connect you to thousands of local Pet Finders in your area to bring your lost dog or cat home safe and sound. First you need to register your pet on either FidoAlert.com...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Download the GetMyBoat app to get out on the water

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — GetMyBoat is a mobile app, sometimes called the “Airbnb of Boats.” Their mission is to make the joys of boating more affordable and accessible. We also help local boat owners earn money off their boats when they're not using them. Around Charlotte, they have...
CHARLOTTE, NC
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Steakhouses In Charlotte, North Carolina

Our 10 Best Steakhouses In Charlotte, North Carolina list presents some of the best Steakhouses that travelers and locals will find to be wonderful choices when looking for a great steak and all the helpings that come with it. The city of Charlotte has the largest population of any city in the Eastern State of North Carolina. Charlotte stands as one of the fastest growing cities in the United Stands. With such a large growing population, there is definitely a need for great restaurants. Below are ten of them that specialize in the art of Steakhouses.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Air-travel headache finally easing for flyers departing Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ve heard a lot of travel nightmare stories over the past week with airlines dealing with operational issues, weather delays and passengers stuck at the airport. Days later, things at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport seem to be improving. “So far right now, I haven’t experienced any...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

The Top Restaurant In Charlotte in 2022 Is…

When eating out in Charlotte, how could you pick just one restaurant to call the best? Charlotte has so many restaurants. So many that it feels like you could eat at a new place each day and it would take you years to get through them all! I always struggle to pick just one place to bring people to when my family visits from Raleigh or Myrtle Beach.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Eugene Robinson
WCNC

Crispy Shrimp - Bangalore Style

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nothing more delicious than enjoying a Crispy Shrimp dish as you take in the days of summer. Here with more is Chef Jenny From Davidson Ice house located in Davidson. Crispy Shrimp with Bangalore Style Dipping Sauce. -recipe credit to Andrew Zimmern. Sauce:. 2 tablespoons lime...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Get freshly cut flowers from Big Dog Flowers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Big Dog Flowers is a local flower farm, providing a variety of seasonal flowers. Cut flower bouquets and subscription services are also available. This business is run by just one woman, with some help from family and friends.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Summer camps working to balance learning with fun

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s a phenomenon that educators and schools worry about on the last day of school — it’s called the summer slide. And no, we’re not talking about a water slide at an amusement park. The summer slide is when students return to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Staying hydrated is important!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today is National Hydration Day, June 23rd - a perfect day to pay attention to how much water you are getting. For many of us, getting the recommended 8 cups of water a day is tough. IV hydration is a great way to get that extra punch or body needs, especially in these hot months of summer. Hydrate Medical is here in Charlotte and has locations across the Carolinas to help you stay healthy and hydrated. While their drips can help keep you hydrated, they also help boost your immune system, help with your skin, boost energy, and so much more! Book an appointment with them to celebrate National Hydration Day. They are located at 228 East Blvd. Suite 200, you can find more information online at charlotte.hydratemedical.com.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Join Larry Sprinkle at Concert in the Park in Kannapolis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Symphony will be performing at Village Park in Kannapolis the first weekend of July. Join WCNC Charlotte's Larry Sprinkle for a concert in the park along with fireworks after the show. The event is free and open to the public at Village Park, 700...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Axios Charlotte

Weekender: 26 fun things to do in Charlotte this weekend

Presented by the Cook Out Summer Shootout on June 28 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, featuring family-friendly fun and racing’s rising stars in Legend Cars and Bandoleros. Adult tickets start at $10 and kids get in free. FRIDAY, JUNE 24 88. Partly cloudy. 23% chance of rain. Chinoiserie Squirrel June Pop-up Show at 1809 Norland Rd.: Shop from […] The post Weekender: 26 fun things to do in Charlotte this weekend appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Get dinner ready with produce from Howard Family Farm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Howard Family Farm is a family owned that says they would love to grow your food! They grow a large variety of produce including tomatoes, cucumbers, a variety of fruits, and so much more!
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Charlotte Home Goes Viral On TikTok After Is Sells $100,000 Over Bid

Did you see this? A Charlotte home went viral on TikTok! The Charlotte real estate market, like so much of the rest of the country, is absolutely nuts. Between rental companies buying up properties, to houses selling in a weekend with multiple offers all above asking price, and just crazy prices all around. My parents recently sold a house and got 10 offers. All but one were from a rental company. Families and those moving to the area are struggling to find homes to live in. And the rent is skyrocketing all over Charlotte. Mine went up $200 when I renewed my lease. It’s not sustainable.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Boost your summer beauty, health and wellness

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Today we are talking summer beauty, health and overall wellness. Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few products that are great for all your Summer Beauty, Health and Wellness needs.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Grand Carnivale returns to Carowinds June 24th

CHARLOTTE, NC (WWAY)—Celebrate the world on a grand scale at Carowinds’ Grand Carnivale, a larger-than-life international festival with extravagant sights, pulsing rhythms, delicious international food, a spectacular parade, block parties, and fun traditions from around the globe. The limited-time event runs from Saturday, June 25th through Sunday, July...
CHARLOTTE, NC

