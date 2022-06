Marlo Hampton is caught up in RHOA drama. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Marlo Hampton is having an eventful season as a first-time peach holder. She started off on good terms with everyone. However, she’s now back in a bad place with Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore. Marlo took issue with the comments both made about her La’Archive event. She also doesn’t like that both have questioned how she makes her money. And things have only worsened as the jabs continue on social media and in recent interviews. Interestingly enough, fans saw Marlo make controversial comments on the recent episode. Sheree was still processing the fact that Tyrone Gilliams stood her up in Philidelphia. She was devastated. Kenya figured it would be a good idea for them to lift her spirits.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO