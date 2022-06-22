Video: Good Samaritan helps police take down suspect in Texas with a ride

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — Police in Texas are thanking a citizen who gave an officer a ride during a police chase, helping them catch a suspect.

The White Settlement Police Department said in a news release that two of its officers were responding to a report of a stolen car, and when they tried to initiate a traffic stop, the suspect got out of the car and started to run.

Video from the officers’ body cameras was shared by the police department on its Facebook page and shows the officers racing to catch up with the suspect. As one officer falls behind, a car pulls up and offers him a ride. The officer gets into the back seat and directs the driver, finally arriving to catch the suspect and place him under arrest.

The officer who got a ride, identified to WFAA as Corporal J. Porter, can be heard on the body camera saying, “Had to get taxied, don’t mind me.”

“It’s hot outside, they have heavy gear on, and sometimes some of us have better cardio than others. I’m in that camp too. I probably would have needed a ride sooner than the corporal did,” White Settlement Police Chief Chris Cook told WFAA.

The good Samaritan, identified as Jimmy Davis, told WFAA that he saw the chase and wanted to help.

“My instincts just kicked in,” Davis told the station. “I was glad I was in the right place at the right time. I did what I had to do, and I would do it again.”

The suspect, Joshua Brown, was arrested and faces multiple charges, including evading arrest.

