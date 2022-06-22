Tennessee announces dates, opponents for Homecoming and Senior Day

The UNC basketball program is targeting some big prospects for their 2024 class and five-star guard Paul McNeil is on their radar. While UNC has yet to offer the talented recruit out of Rockingham, North Carolina, they are showing a lot of interest in him early on. McNeil has a total of 10 offers in his recruitment so far including from Indiana, Clemson, LSU, Florida State, NC State, and Missouri among others. But the Blue Bloods are also after him. McNeil told Rodd Baxley of The Fayetteville Observer that he’s hearing from everyone in his recruitment including UNC, Kentucky and Kansas: Rockingham’s rock star...

ROCKINGHAM, NC ・ 35 MINUTES AGO