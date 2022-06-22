ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

I was so wrong about Eric Greitens

By Lucas noah
timesnewsexpress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn all my years of interviewing people for articles, there have only been two people whose charisma made an immediate impact. When I say “impact”, I mean that upon meeting them I wanted to run through a wall for them and be part of whatever they were...

timesnewsexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Missouri Government
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

When Will Texas Stop Executing People Whose Death Sentences Are Unconstitutional?

Texas is at it again, once more thumbing its nose at the Supreme Court in a death penalty case. Last Monday, the Supreme Court refused to hear an appeal from Terence Andrus, a prisoner on Texas’ death row. Two years ago, the court held that Andrus’ attorney had failed to present a mountain of mitigating evidence that could’ve saved his life. The court ruled that his counsel’s representation fell below the constitutional minimum and sent the case back to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals with instructions to consider whether the mitigating evidence could have made a difference in the mind of at least one juror.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raymond Carver
Person
Tom Brokaw
Person
Richard Ford
Person
Eric Greitens
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Volunteers#Politics State#Living Lands#Republicans

Comments / 0

Community Policy