Experts go over FAD detection and disposal

The digital transformation of medical devices encourages medtech players to deliver significant value for providers and patients, says Frost & Sullivan. SAN ANTONIO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical devices industry is undergoing a major transformation in business models, technology adoption, and care delivery approaches, according to Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global Medical Devices Outlook. The digitalization of medical devices encourages medtech players to deliver value for providers and patients with devices and digital data. This is leading to the development of new business models, such as platform plays, and holistic care delivery approaches that will accelerate global medical devices market growth. Under an aspirational scenario, the market will likely reach $464.54 billion by the end of 2022 from $425.21billion in 2021.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO