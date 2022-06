AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe will be hosting an emergency food distribution on June 30. The food giveaway will take place at the former IGA Building located at 850 State Route 37. According to the Tribe, the distribution was made possible through assistance provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

