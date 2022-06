The Oxford Affordable Housing Committee Community Engagement Subcommittee is looking for ways to help the undeserved or insecure population in the greater community. Commissioner Laura Martin of LOU-Home and the McLean Institute headed the meeting on Thursday and focused discussion on creating a more comprehensive Housing Resource Guide for those seeking assistance, those making referrals and those who do not know about various insecurities residents face in Lafayette County and Oxford.

