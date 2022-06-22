ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Kendrick Perkins Believes Kevin Durant Is Angry With The Brooklyn Nets, Not Kyrie Irving: "If I'm KD And The Brooklyn Nets Don't Get This Deal Done With Kyrie Irving... I Want Out Fast. I'm Getting The Hell Up Out Of Brooklyn."

By Divij Kulkarni
fadeawayworld.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brooklyn Nets are going through a bit of an uncertain stretch now, not even 2 years after they assembled a superteam that was supposed to bring them a championship. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were joined by James Harden but they haven't even been able to make a deep playoff...

fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 11

Evan Stewart
3d ago

Irving has to be willing to play an entire season! Why give him a max deal for less than half a season? He has too much personal baggage to be certain about him!

Reply
5
 

