Kendrick Perkins Believes Kevin Durant Is Angry With The Brooklyn Nets, Not Kyrie Irving: "If I'm KD And The Brooklyn Nets Don't Get This Deal Done With Kyrie Irving... I Want Out Fast. I'm Getting The Hell Up Out Of Brooklyn."

The Charlotte Hornets already have a budding superstar in LaMelo Ball. Now they might bring in Mike D’Antoni, who may just be the right kind of coach to max out Ball’s potential. NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski announced that D’Antoni will meet with owner team owner Michael Jordan later this week for the Hornets’ Head Coaching […] The post Mike D’Antoni-LaMelo Ball partnership for the Hornets gets new life after Kenny Atkinson’s flip-flop appeared first on ClutchPoints.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO