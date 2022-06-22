ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena Hosts Independence Weekend Summer Slam

By Da'Jzon Hughes
103.3 WKFR
103.3 WKFR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With the nation's Independence day approaching many people are starting to put their plans together, and with the 4th being on a Monday this year, the weekend before gets roped in and many people have a 3 day weekend. With so many not having to return to work until Tuesday morning...

wkfr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Michigan Advance

African World Festival returns to Detroit’s Hart Plaza, entrance fee concerns some

The African World Festival will be held at Detroit’s Hart Plaza for the first time in nearly a decade. But many of those who attend the 39th annual event, which will be held July 15-17, will have to pay to do so for the first time. Jamon Jordan, City of Detroit historian and a festival […] The post African World Festival returns to Detroit’s Hart Plaza, entrance fee concerns some appeared first on Michigan Advance.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Packaging company to bring 1,000 jobs to Bedrock-owned site in Detroit

A packaging and distribution firm is moving from Highland Park to Delray, bringing what officials say will be more than 1,000 full-time jobs to a Bedrock-owned facility in the southwest Detroit neighborhood. Bedrock announced Friday a five-year agreement to lease 200,000 square feet at its Fort Street Industrial Campus, formerly...
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

20 kid-friendly places within a five hour drive from Detroit

School's out for summer, and that means the kids are going to be around the house a little bit more. Michigan is fortunate enough to be near some pretty cool cities with a lot of things to do for the entire family (even if a couple of the cities are in Ohio).
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit Booze Carnival: Drink and play giant games at Eastern Market

DETROIT (FOX 2) - This isn't your average carnival…. At the Detroit Booze Carnival on Friday, you can sample beer, spirits, and seltzers while competing in oversized games, including human foosball, giant corn hole, darts, beer pong, and more. Plus, try your hand at massive board games, like Battleship and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Atlanta, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Detroit-made film named for legendary rap group premieres Friday

If you're looking for a movie about the legendary Detroit rap crew Chedda Boyz, also known as Street Lord'z, "Chedda Boys" is not it. But it's an urban film made by Kwende Ried, AKA Street Lord Rook, who was the youngest member of the group. The film to premiere Friday...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Kash Doll
Person
Rod Wave
CBS Detroit

Red Wings Legends Vladimir Konstantinov, Darren McCarty Kick Off ‘Rally For Vlady’ In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — Red Wings legends Vladimir Konstantinov and Darren McCarty are joining The Brain Injury Association of Michigan in kicking off “Rally for Vlady” on Thursday, a rally organized on behalf of 18,000 catastrophically injured Michiganders. “Rally for Vlady: Lighting the Lamp for 18,000 Auto No-Fault Survivors” will kick off at 4 p.m., June 23, at the Spirit of Detroit Plaza. The rally comes one week after the 25th anniversary of the tragic crash that left Konstantinov with life-altering brain injuries and requiring 24-hour care. The rally also comes as families await a decision on a Court of Appeals case regarding the state’s no-fault auto insurance reform law that passed in 2019. The new law, which went into effect on July 1, 2021, was aimed to lower insurance rates. In addition, no-fault medical insurance for survivors of catastrophic crashes was reduced to 55% coverage. However, those in opposition say the new law is impacting the care they’ve been receiving over the years due to the retroactive application of the reforms. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ

GALLERY: Henry Ford's former Detroit home on sale for nearly $1M

Want to buy your very own piece of Detroit history and American history?. Henry Ford's former Detroit home, located in Boston-Edison is now on sale for nearly $1M. Built in 1908 and situated on a 3/4-acre lot next to Voigt Park, the 7,263 square foot, four bedroom, five bathroom home is an architectural and historical masterpiece.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

The 39th Annual African World Festival Returns To Hart Plaza In 2022

(CBS DETROIT) – After being hosted at the Charles H. Wright Museum for several years, the African World Festival will return to Detroit’s Hart Plaza this year. At the same time the museum announced where the festival would be held, it was also announced it would be held a few weeks earlier in July, rather than when in August, when it typically happens. The African World Festival is Detroit’s largest celebration of the African culture and includes several performances by local and national artists, food and art vendors, programming for both children and adults, and information booths with community resources. The 2022 headliners...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Caesars#Lca#Detroit Native
ClickOnDetroit.com

A stylish way to rep Detroit and support a good cause

You can show your Detroit pride while also supporting a good cause and looking good while doing it. Survived Streetwear is designed to do just that while also keeping you looking stylish. Joshua Felix joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to discuss the brand and its unique mission....
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Sterling Heights lottery club wins $1 million prize

Sterling Heights, Mich. (WNEM) - A Sterling Heights lottery club got the surprise of a lifetime when they found out a forgotten Powerball ticket was worth $1 million. The TAJ Funds Lottery Club matched the five white balls, 16-25-27-49-55, in the Feb. 14 Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at a Meijer store on Van Dyke Avenue.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
wcsx.com

Rock ‘n’ Rides Royal Oak 2022

Excited about Arts, Beats and Eats but can’t wait? Then I hoped you stopped by Royal Oak’s Rock N’ Rides to quench that need for fun! WCSX was on hand for the annual Rock N’ Rides. Switch out the art for rides and you have yourself a mini-AB&E but no less fun! There were rides taking up two streets and beyond! And the bands that were playing were seriously good. We were rocking it out right by the Soaring Eagle Stage and the fun never stopped! Even after we were rolling out the nightlife was just getting started! Perfect date night.
ROYAL OAK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ClickOnDetroit.com

The battle to crown the best burger in the D

This weekend, there is a food throwdown that might be right up your alley. It is called “Burger Battle Detroit” at Eastern Market where more than 15 local chefs will compete to be crowned the burger champion. The reigning champions who are coming back to defend their trophy,...
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

Did You Know This Awesome Looking Water Park in Ypsilanti Existed?

There's a water park located in Ypsilanti that many Michiganders didn't even know existed...until now. Michigan isn't really known for its waterparks. I mean they can only be open for a few months out of the year, so who wants to really invest that kind of money? Don't get me wrong, we have lots of water parks but only a handful are really nice.
YPSILANTI, MI
103.3 WKFR

Inside Henry Ford’s 1908 (First?) Mansion, Detroit, Michigan

Henry Ford’s Detroit house (well, at least ONE of ‘em) is on the market – on sale for the first time in over forty years. Former owners Jerald and Marilyn Mitchell have it listed for $975,000 (a mere bag o’ shells, right?) and the couple plans on moving into an assisted living facility in Ann Arbor. They’ve lived there since 1985, keeping it in shape and restoring it to its original condition. This means many fixtures are originals, including bathtubs and toilets. According to Mr. Mitchell, “I never considered it our house. It was always Mr. Ford’s house and we were the stewards”.
DETROIT, MI
103.3 WKFR

103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo, MI
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy