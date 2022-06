Salt Lake City—Price drops have become increasingly common throughout the US, particularly in parts of Utah and other mid-sized metros in the West, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. Many of the metros with the biggest share of price drops in May had outsized price growth during the pandemic because they were hotspots for people moving in from other parts of the country.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO