Elite Daily Newsletter: June 21, 2022

Elite Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on June 21, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. These Are The SKKN BY KIM Products Worth The Splurge. You know that saying, right? That the sun...

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Elite Daily

Here’s Why Kendall And Devin Reportedly Broke Up After 2 Years

I guess not every Kar-Jenner fam love story can be as fairytale-esque as Kravis and Kete. Kendall Jenner and her Phoenix Suns star boyfriend Devin Booker have reportedly broken up after two years together, and I’m gonna need some tissues, stat. The model and athlete were first rumored to be dating back in June 2020. Although things seemed to be going well, two years later, sources claimed they’re going their separate ways. Maybe not permanently, though? According to reports, there’s no bad blood between this duo. Here’s what sources said about why Jenner and Booker reportedly broke up — and why a potential reunion could still be in the cards (fingers crossed).
PHOENIX, AZ
Elite Daily

Beanie Got Engaged To Her GF Of 3 Years

Major congrats are in order for this ~funny girl~! Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie Chance Roberts are officially engaged, and they might just be the cutest fiancées, like, ever. On June 22, the Booksmart actress shared some adorable proposal pics of her and her partner — plus, some A-list fam and friends. I am so thrilled for these lovebirds. I gotta say too, after this and Britney’s recent wedding, I’m starting to think Thursday is the most romantic day of the week.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Everything To Know About Steven From The Summer I Turned Pretty

In Jenny Han’s 2009 book, The Summer I Turned Pretty, the main character, Belly, doesn’t only deal with new romances, she also struggles with an annoying older brother, Steven, who is protective of her to a fault and excludes her from fun with his friends. In Amazon Studios’ recent adaptation of the novel, Steven gets a much stronger storyline and character arc, in parts explaining why he his the way he is and making fans fall in love with him. The annoying brother to lovable jokester pipeline is played very convincingly by Sean Kaufman — here’s everything you need to know about the actor who plays the loving thorn in Belly’s side.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Elite Daily

Here's Why Cam From The Summer I Turned Pretty Looks So Familiar

The Summer I Turned Pretty may be mostly about the love triangle between Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney), and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), but another boy catches Belly’s attention first: Cam. This smart, sweet character in the new Amazon Studios adaptation of author Jenny Han’s YA romance novel is played by David Iacono. And if you think he looks familiar, there’s a reason.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Elite Daily

11 Taylor Swift Memes About “Carolina” That You'll Totally Relate To

Three months after Taylor Swift teased “Carolina” in March, the star finally dropped the song (which will be featured in the upcoming film Where The Crawdads Sing) on Friday, June 24. Swifties can’t get over the new track, and here’s what they had to say about it.
MUSIC
Elite Daily

15 Books Like The Summer I Turned Pretty That’ll Be The Ultimate Beach Read

Since The Summer I Turned Pretty dropped on Prime Video, the book trilogy by Jenny Han that the series is based on has become the beach-read of summer 2022. ICYMI, Han’s first book series, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, became a popular adapted movie trilogy, and her latest series is just as much a must-read. For The Summer I Turned Pretty, Han leans into her specialty in young adult romance and takes readers on a beach-side journey marked with coming-of-age struggles and strained teenage love. If you can’t resist a page-turning summer read packed with adventure, steamy romance, and profound stories about growing up and choosing your own path, check out these 15 books like The Summer I Turned Pretty to get lost in.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Elite Daily

Will And Kate’s First Joint Portrait Was Revealed, And It’s Life-Sized

Prince William and Kate Middleton received a pretty glamorous treat this week. On June 23, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge viewed their official portrait at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridges, which is located in the English county of Cambridgeshire. The grand painting serves as the royal couple’s first portrait together, so this exciting unveiling is a big deal.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Omarion And Mario’s VERZUZ Battle Was, Um, Interesting

On June 23, VERZUZ returned with probably the most chaotic showdown in its brief history. Last night, R&B crooners Omarion and Mario headlined the musical event, and social media unanimously crowned Mario as the winner.
MUSIC
Elite Daily

Chris Evans Finally Said Goodbye To His iPhone 6s After So Many Years

Chris Evans just got a major iPhone upgrade — like, a really major one. On June 23, Evans shared an Instagram photo that showed him transferring data from his old iPhone 6s to what seems to be the latest iPhone 13 Pro. The Captain America actor captioned his Instagram post “RIP iPhone 6s” to memorialize the loss of his years-old iPhone. To put that into perspective, the iPhone 6s was released nearly six years ago on September 25, 2015, the same year that Avengers: Age of Ultron premiered.
CELL PHONES

