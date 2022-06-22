ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

First Alert Weather: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Pittsburgh area

By Mary Ours
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=405F7p_0gIsWryu00

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (6/22) 04:06

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Strong storm chances will be around Wednesday afternoon with strong straight-line winds the main concern.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for several counties, including Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Washington and Westmoreland, as well as parts of Ohio and West Virginia until 10 p.m.

A flash flood warning was issued for east central Westmoreland County and central Indiana County until 10:15 p.m.

Several severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued across the area. A list of all the active ones can be found on the National Weather Services' Twitter:

ALERT: Scattered strong to severe storms after 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. with damaging winds being the biggest threat.

AWARE: Scattered thunderstorms are possible Sunday.

it's hot and humid with highs expected to get to 90 and feel in the mid-90s. Find ways to stay cool and hydrated and keep an eye on pets and kids.

We are under a "slight" risk for severe weather with scattered strong to severe storms possible starting around 3 p.m. For that reason, today is a First Alert Weather Day. Stay weather aware especially if you are south of Pittsburgh.

The biggest threat will be damaging winds and even a few isolated heavy downpours. Download the KDKA Weather App and enable your location and notifications so if you are at the pool or playground, you will get an alert when rain and even lightning is moving closer.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Once that cold front moves through, tonight we become mostly clear with lows in the low to mid-60s. We are mostly sunny and seasonable through Friday and then we warm back up near 90 for Saturday.

Sunday will be another hot and humid day with the chance for showers and storms returning as we wrap up the weekend.

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures make a run for 90 degrees on Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today will be another hot day with highs nearly 10 degrees above average making a run for 90 with more sunshine so don't forget the sunscreen. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosFind ways to stay cool and hydrated to avoid any heat-related illnesses! Don't forget to check your backseat and don't leave your pets or children in the car. After 60 minutes temperatures will get around 130 degrees in a car. Sunday will once again be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s with showers and storms arriving in the afternoon and evening. Most of us are under a 'marginal' risk for severe weather now which is a 1 out of 5. No First Alert Weather Day as of right now. Storms will be isolated in nature and short-lived if we see any. Once that cold front moves through out temperatures will drop back to the mid-70s for Monday. Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Code Orange air quality alert issued for Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Code Orange air quality alert has been issued this weekend because of unhealthy levels of pollution for sensitive groups of people.The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Air Quality Action Day for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington, Westmoreland and Mercer counties on Saturday. "A strong area of high pressure, plenty of sunshine, and high temperatures near 90 degrees will likely contribute to 8-hour average concentrations of ozone in the Code Orange range on Saturday," the DEP said in a release Friday.On a Code Orange air quality day, the DEP recommends young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems limit outdoor activities. Residents and businesses are also strongly encouraged to help reduce ozone air pollution by driving less, limiting engine idling, refueling vehicles after dusk and conserving electricity by raising the thermostat and turning off lights that aren't in use. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Pleasant and warm weekend begins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pleasant weather sticks around for another day before temperatures soar to around 90 degrees for the weekend.  WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosHighs today will return to the mid-80s with blue skies expected.  Winds will be out of the northwest at 3-6mph. Humidity levels will remain low meaning that it should be VERY comfortable when out and about as long as you find the shade.I have now bumped up Saturday highs to 90 degrees.  Earlier this week in this blog I talked about forecasting 90s in Pittsburgh and how...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bring Me The News

Numerous severe storms likely in Minnesota Friday night

After flooding rains soaked parts of central Minnesota Thursday night through Friday morning, another round of heavy rain and severe storms is expected to blast through Minnesota Friday night through Saturday morning. NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has placed all but extreme northeast Minnesota under a threat for severe storms, with...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indiana, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
City
Ohio Township, PA
State
West Virginia State
City
Washington, PA
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Thunderstorms rumbling over north-central, northeastern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – Severe thunderstorms over parts of Minnesota are expected to diminish Friday morning, but WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says that another round is expected to push in Friday night into Saturday.  Earlier Thursday evening, residents near Brainerd posted images to social media, showing hailstones the size of ping-pong balls. Traffic cameras in the city also captured heavy rainfall.It stays hot Friday, with a high of 90 degrees, and it will also be humid. The storm threat comes after midnight from west to east. Hail and wind are the main concerns once again.It gets notably cooler and less humid as the weekend progresses. Saturday's high will be 80, and Sunday's 75. Temperatures will be running slightly below average for a few days.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Pittsburgh

Full Southern Beltway opens Friday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Southern Beltway fully opens Friday.About eight months after drivers first started using the Southern Beltway, they will now be able to connect to it from Interstate 79.Drivers can also now exit the 13-mile toll road onto Morganza Road near the Allegheny-Washington County line. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said it will all be open by 6 p.m. Friday. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Strong storms could develop by mid-afternoon Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Hot temperatures and higher humidity will push heat index values into the mid to upper 90s before showers, and storms cool us off later in the day. Storms will start to develop around the middle of the afternoon, storms could become severe producing strong winds, heavy downpours, and hail. Storms could bring damaging winds up to 50-60 mph. The greatest window for storms is between 3 p.m.-8 pm, impacting Lawrence and Beaver counties first, then moving through Allegheny, Washington, and Westmoreland counties. Then around dinnertime storms will movie through Washington, Greene, and Fayette counties before moving out.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Thunderstorms#First Alert#Kdka Tv#Blairsville Pa
CBS Pittsburgh

First Alert Weather: Another warm day brings strong afternoon storm chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Strong storm chances will be around for this afternoon with strong straight-line winds the main concern. Model data shows storms firing (developing) right on top of Butler County at around 4 p.m. this afternoon. The storms will then move south with a west to east line bringing storms in Allegheny and Beaver counties first.  WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosThen proceeding to drop down to Westmoreland, Fayette, Greene, and Somerset Counties. These storms are expected to develop right on top of us so please remain weather aware this afternoon...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Minnesota

Heavy rain closes roads in parts of central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- A deluge of rain in parts of central Minnesota has flooded streets and closed roads.Weather observers say more than 4 inches of rain fell overnight Thursday into Friday in St. Cloud where storm drains were unable to keep up with the downpour.The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported U.S. Highway 10 near Randall was completely flooded across both the northbound and southbound lanes.The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol said Friday that Highway 10 between Highway 115 in Randall and Morrison County Road 117 in Cushing are closed due to flooding."Additional state, county, township or city roads may be closed due to flooding. Please be alert, give yourself extra time and expect changes," the agencies urged.
RANDALL, MN
WGAL

Severe weather could bring flooding to parts of central Pennsylvania

The WGAL News 8 Storm Team has made it an ALERT evening. Thunderstorms could bring heavy down pours and strong winds across the Susquehanna Valley into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Flood watch. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch between...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
PennLive.com

Flood watch in effect Wednesday afternoon for 3 central Pa. counties

Up to 4 inches of rain could fall in central Pennsylvania Wednesday and cause some rivers, creeks and streams to overflow, forecasters said. A flood watch in effect from 2 p.m. through Wednesday evening is calling for between 3 to 4 inches of “localized rainfall” in the following counties: Perry, Cumberland, Adams, Potter, Northern Clinton, Northern Centre, Southern Centre, Blair, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Juniata, Bedford, Fulton, Franklin, Tioga, Northern Lycoming, Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Union and Snyder.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Thunderstorms bring down trees, knock out power and raise flooding concerns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Severe thunderstorms rolled through the Pittsburgh area Wednesday evening, leaving a trail of damage in their wake. The storms brought down trees and knocked out power for thousands of residents. Minor injuries were reported in Fawn Township on Route 908 after a tree came down on a car. Another tree came down on a home near Spring Garden Avenue and Wesler Way. Wires fell and caught a building on Penn Avenue in the Strip District on fire. No one was injured. One of the hardest-hit areas Wednesday was Lower Burrell, Westmoreland County. The storm came fast and hard, taking down trees...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

More than 24 hours later, power restored at Hays Manor in McKees Rocks

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) — Dozens of residents at Hays Manor in McKees Rocks were without power for more than 24 hours."Sweat is just pouring down my face," resident William Minor said."We are in there burning up," resident Danielle Green said Thursday. "Last night, we had to sleep, we couldn't sleep. We were up at 3, 4 in the morning. The baby was screaming."Green said the power went out in eight buildings on Wednesday at 4 p.m. after storms hit the area."It's just really sad," Green said. "It's so hot. ... They can't put us in a hotel for a day." On Thursday, KDKA-TV tried to get answers, but no one called back. Later in the evening, KDKA-TV was at the scene when power crews arrived to end the nightmare for the residents. A Duquesne Light worker said there was an equipment problem from the Allegheny County Housing Authority. It was a problem that could not be fixed for at least a week, so Duquesne Light fixed the problem. Residents said it should have never gotten to this point."We living in subsidized housing," resident Jean Williams said. "We need help."
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Officer saves boy and father from flooded river in Blairsville

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. — “I have three kids. I’d expect somebody — and hope somebody — would go in and help me out with my kids,” officer Andrew Ong said. Blairsville police officer Andrew Ong is a parent who said it may have just been instinct that kicked in the day a father and his son needed to be rescued from fast-rising water by the Riverfront Trail last month.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
58K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy