Billings, MT

Both Sides of Zoo Montana Drag Queen Story Hour Protest

By Aaron Flint
NewsTalk 95.5
NewsTalk 95.5
 3 days ago
Protestors covered both sides of the intersection in front of ZooMontana on Wednesday morning, speaking out against the "Drag Queen Story Hour" event taking place at the zoo. I talked with folks on both sides of the debate, including a self identified transgender activist. As I chatted with one...

newstalk955.com

NewsTalk 95.5

NewsTalk 95.5

Community Policy