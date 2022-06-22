ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

I-45 IN CONROE TO BE PARTIALLY CLOSED TOMORROW

Many persons traveling south on I-45 at the San Jacinto River Bridge may have noticed the loud noise as they go onto the bridge. On Friday at 9 am TXDOT will be closing all southbound right lanes except for the HOV lanes and the left lane as they make repairs to the plate. They expect the closure to last at least 4-hours. All feeder roads will be open.
CONROE, TX
kwhi.com

HAY BALER FIRE BURNS 27 ACRES IN CHAPPELL HILL

Over two dozen acres and numerous hay bales burned after a hay baler caught fire Friday in Chappell Hill. Around 11:30 a.m., the Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire off of FM 2447 near River Bottom Lane. Upon arrival, firefighters found a round baler and hay...
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CONCERT ON LAKE TO BENEFIT PRECINCT 1 VOLUNTEER DIVE TEAM

ROCK THE (Lake Conroe) DAM with Rewind Texas & Pontoon Party Group this 4th of July Weekend!! This is a 100% donated event made possible by the San Jacinto River Authority, Montgomery County local law enforcement, Pontoon Party Group, Rewind Texas, and many, many more. We will have people ready to help with parking boats, a designated swimmer’s area, food available (first come first serve), and porta-pottys! Pre-show special thanks & announcements will start around noon, we’ll be honoring a special guest, and all the men and women that fight for & protect our freedom. Dawn will sing the National Anthem and then we’ll just party! This is going to benefit the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Search and Recovery Volunteer Dive Team. This is the Team tasked with recovering victims who have drowned on Lake Conroe.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Fireworks sales begin Friday, June 24 and end on July 4

One popular fireworks store in north Houston said they have some really popular items this year and are not reporting any shortages, like last year. “We’ve been here for quite a while and a lot of our stores are operated by nonprofits in the community, and we’re really glad to give back. They get a percentage of the sales,” said Sue Davis, a spokesperson for Top Dog Fireworks.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Conroe#In The Water
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Woodlands Fire Department Responds to Brush Fire that Damaged the Exterior of a Residence in Creekside Park

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Just before 5:30pm The Woodlands Fire Department and Spring Fire Department responded to a brush fire running along the drainage ditch in between Sleeping Colt Pl and Driftdale Place in the Village of Creekside Park. With the extremely dry conditions the fire moved rapidly into some brush along the fence line and threatened several homes, and caused damage to the exterior of one home. Harris County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause. Until we can get some significant rain please be extra cautious.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
hellowoodlands.com

IH-45 Southbound Lanes on River Bridge near FM 1488 closed June 24

The Conroe Police Department reported that tomorrow, June 24, 2022 at 9 a.m., TXDOT will have construction at IH-45 southbound on the River bridge (near FM 1488). The HOV and inside lane will remain open, but lanes 2, 3 and 4 will be closed for at least 4 hours. All feeder roads and northbound lanes will be open.
CONROE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

AUTO VS HOUSE

320AM-Magnolia Fire just arrived on the scene of a female who crashed her car under the deck of a mobile home in the 17400n block of Butera Road.
MAGNOLIA, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SOUTHBOUND LANES CLOSED ON I-45 IN CONROE

9AM-TXDOT is making repairs to the San Jacinto River Bridge. All lanes except the HOV lane and the left lane are closed and will be until at least 1 pm. Traffic has already started to backup.
CONROE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conroe, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FATAL CRASH IN SOUTH MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Just before 4 am Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call that a resident had heard what they thought to be a crash on the Grand Parkway near Imperial Promenade. A short time later deputies found the crash with a vehicle on fire and the victim trapped on Riley Fuzzel and Colorado River Road. The scene was cleared just after 8 am. Update shortly.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

5 events to visit in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend, June 24-26

Here are five events in the Conroe and Montgomery area June 24-26. June 24: Watch a movie in the park. The city of Conroe hosts family movie nights. An outdoor screening of “Sing 2” will be featured. Bringing chairs and blankets is encouraged. Cash-only concessions will be available. Movies begin at approximately 8:15 p.m. Free (admission). Heritage Place, 500 Metcalf St., Conroe. www.cityofconroe.org.
CONROE, TX
The Courier

Lake Conroe Fishing Report

Fishing on Lake Conroe has been fair to good for the past week and in its summer pattern. The water in the main lake is clear and the level is 200.62 feet above mean sea level. The temperature of the water at the dam is running about 83.9 degrees at daylight. The Lake Release is 0 CFS, City of Houston Diversion (COH) is 0 CFS and the Ground Reduction Plan (GRP) is 29.47 CFS according to the San Jacinto River Authority. Black bass fishing is fair to good. The weather warming up has most of them back on the...
CONROE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CRASH WITH ENTRAPMENT-FM 1375

1210PM-Montgomery Fire enroute to a single vehicle crash with entrapment on FM 1375 near Osbourne Road. Good samaritan using jigsaw attempting to free two victims. 12:21pm-units on scene report vehicle upside down FM 1375 closed.
MONTGOMERY, TX
cw39.com

Summer pool pass for world’s only Texas shaped pool

HOUSTON (CW39) The Marriott Marquis Houston is located in downtown Houston and a great way to enjoy a vacation or day trip away from home. The pool is on the 6th floor of the Marriott Marquis Houston. You and your friends or family could spend the day floating around in the world’s only rooftop Texas-shaped lazy river. Enjoy the Infinity pool on the edge of the roof top area. Enjoy hotel restaurants and bars in the area.
HOUSTON, TX
richmondtx.gov

Mayor Becky Haas Speaks About the Fort Bend County Burn Ban

I have chosen to only share one item this week with you because it is a very serious concern that I have. As of 5:00 pm on Wednesday, June 21, 2022, a Declaration and Order Prohibiting Outdoor Burning in Fort Bend County was signed. It does not prohibit fireworks in the county at this time.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Brody Melton crashes into fence at Houston Raceway Park

Street Outlaws No Prep Kings competitor Brody Melton will have to wait until August to make his Invitational debut. He crashed on Friday at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown, Texas. He was making a grudge pass when the accident happened. He is OK. “Well I’ll get this out of the...
BAYTOWN, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

OVER 100 DOGS AIRLIFTED FROM CONROE TO DELAWARE

Another before sunrise assist with the Montgomery County Animal Shelter as they load 112 dogs for a flight to Delaware to find them forever homes. 77 dogs from Montgomery County and 35 from Harris County. Flight and transport costs are covered by non-profit rescue groups. With shelters overflowing in Texas, shelters in the Northeast and Northwest United States are empty with animal lovers begging to adopt dogs.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy