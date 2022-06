“I’m obsessed with interiors and spaces, and feel that curating your home should be an act of producing a piece of art,” says Claire Luxton, the multi-media artist who is responsible for the new, eponymous Claire Luxton Suite at InterContinental London Park Lane. It is the hotel’s London Suite that Luxton has transformed into an urban oasis, filling the rooms with double-height sculptures, tropical floral displays and mood-altering lighting, fragrance and sounds. Luxton is one of a new generation of creatives disrupting the way we bring art and design into our homes, tripping the traditional accumulation of decorative pieces for...

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 32 MINUTES AGO