I never start a story with a video, but for this one, I need to. Watch this clip and tell me it doesn't remind you of some recent magic in Iowa City?. Looks a lot like Frank Garza rebounding for his son Luka Garza during his years in Iowa City, doesn't it? In this case, it's former Hawkeye JR Koch rebounding for his son, Cooper. The elder Koch played for Iowa from 1995 through 1999, averaging just over 7 points per game during his career.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO