Hawks looking to trade John Collins before draft
Jake Fischer: One thing that is certain: the Atlanta Hawks, sources say, are operating with the goal of trading John Collins before Thursday night gets underway.
Source: Twitter @JakeLFischer
John Collins in 2022:
16.2 PPG
7.8 RPG
1.8 APG
53/36/79%
The Hawks second leading scorer. pic.twitter.com/mvPuz8klqt – 3:17 PM
Woj said John Collins is likely to be moved whether it’s draft night or later.
Multiple reporters have been reporting Collins is likely to be moved this offseason from Atlanta. – 10:49 PM
Bradley Beal, John Collins, Jaden Ivey, Keegan Murray, Rudy Gobert, Mitchell Robinson, Kenny Atkinson and TRADES … all and more are featured in an emergency around-the-league notebook on a Tuesday: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-draft-fo… – 11:30 AM
The gaps that can be bridged between Brooklyn and Kyrie Irving, what’s next for Charlotte after Kenny Atkinson’s about-face, more notes on John Collins, Sacramento, and other draft trade chatter, all at @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/10039… – 9:14 AM
unless the available-star market is starkly different from what’s been reported/being talked about pre-draft, i don’t see how the hawks trade john collins *and* get better – 1:49 AM
Can Kings land Hawks big man John Collins without No. 4 overall pick?
kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/can-kings-la… – 12:37 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Report: Kings exploring trade for Hawks’ John Collins, but not for No. 4 pick in NBA draft. How would Collins fit, what would a deal look like and why would Atlanta do it?
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 6:29 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
A couple of Hawks-Suns tidbits on John Collins and Clint Capela from the latest Marc Stein newsletter: https://t.co/yihJzGcm20 pic.twitter.com/22LEoZqbSU – 12:10 PM
Ton of rumors in Shams’ latest piece. Shams says Kings are comfortable picking at 4 and McNair has talked with the Hawks about John Collins with no involvement of this years pick.
theathletic.com/3373269/2022/0… – 9:24 AM
Marc Stein: The Hawks are weighing a variety of scenarios as they pursue a John Collins trade in connection with Thursday’s draft, with a deal headlined by Collins and Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes among Atlanta’s prime options, league sources say. More of my latest: https://marcstein.substack.com/p/kyrie-irving-latest-more-trade-talk-727 -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / June 22, 2022
Marc Stein: I have been told that James Jones in the past has been very high on John Collins. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 21, 2022
The likelihood of a John Collins trade, league sources indicate, is as high as it’s ever been. Collins just completed the first season of a five-year, $125 million contract, but the newness of his deal didn’t do anything to downgrade external interest in the 6-foot-9 forward that has bubbled leaguewide since talks broke down between Collins and Hawks on a $90 million extension at the start of the 2020-21 season. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 20, 2022
