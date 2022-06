Both Midland High's Braylen Laverty and Bullock Creek's Carter Campau come from storied programs which have produced a long list of tremendous baseball players. And now, having recently completed a fantastic senior season, both Laverty and Campau find themselves near the top of that list - and sharing this year's Daily News Dream Team Player of the Year honors. After making the switch from second base to third this season, Laverty made it look easy at the hot corner - and he made it look even easier at the plate.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO