SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — One woman in Brunswick County is working to take care of all God’s creatures, one opossum at a time. Anna Bolduc is a licensed wildlife rehabilitator and runs Bolduc’s Wildlife Rescue in Southport where she takes in injured and orphaned wildlife. She’s licensed to care for small mammals like opossums, squirrels, cottontail rabbits, rats, and mice. Bolduc started about two years ago and she hopes to expand and get her fawn permit soon as well.

SOUTHPORT, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO