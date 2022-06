LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man Lincoln Police said is responsible for several drug overdoses in the community will spend more than two decades in federal prison. On Thursday, 39-year-old Brandon Davis was sentenced to 25 years in prison for two counts of distribution of cocaine and fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury. Following his release from prison, Davis will serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

