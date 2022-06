ALBION, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Authorities in Albion say a person who was lying on the train tracks was hit and killed early this morning. Around 12:30 a.m., an officer with the Albion Department of Public Safety was approached by the conductor of a westbound Norfolk Southern freight train that had stopped near Clinton Street. The conductor told the officer that their train had hit a person who was laying on the track behind the Shell gas station.

