CONCORD, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu has vetoed a bill that would have tightened the permitting process for new landfills in New Hampshire. House Bill 1454 would have repealed the standard 200-foot buffer between a landfill and a lake, river or coastline in New Hampshire and replaced it with a site-specific evaluation that took into account the flow of groundwater.

HEALTH ・ 17 HOURS AGO