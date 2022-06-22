ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon coronavirus update: Lane County's COVID-19 cases fall 11.4%; Oregon cases fall 7.1%

By Mike Stucka
The Register-Guard
 3 days ago
Oregon reported 10,153 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 7.1% from the previous week. The previous week had 10,934 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Oregon ranked ninth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows.

In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 0.7% from the week before, with 730,572 cases reported. With 1.27% of the country's population, Oregon had 1.39% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 15 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Lane County reported 876 cases and two deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 989 cases and three deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 64,665 cases and 555 deaths.

Across Oregon, cases fell in 17 counties, with the best declines in Washington County, with 1,438 cases from 1,882 a week earlier; in Multnomah County, with 2,385 cases from 2,535; and in Lane County, with 876 cases from 989.

Within Oregon, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Crook County with 377 cases per 100,000 per week; Benton County with 344; and Deschutes County with 308. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Multnomah County, with 2,385 cases; Washington County, with 1,438 cases; and Clackamas County, with 910. Weekly case counts rose in 17 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Jefferson, Linn and Crook counties.

In Oregon, 34 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 36 people were reported dead.

A total of 791,280 people in Oregon have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 7,727 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 86,246,101 people have tested positive and 1,013,413 people have died.

Oregon's COVID-19 hospital admissions staying flat

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, June 19.

Likely COVID-19 patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 821
  • The week before that: 811
  • Four weeks ago: 804

Likely COVID-19 patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 59,526
  • The week before that: 57,395
  • Four weeks ago: 52,179

Hospitals in 29 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 25 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 31 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

The Register-Guard

