Draft Profiles: Mavs Trade Targets In NBA Draft Second Round?

 3 days ago

What players could be available if the Mavericks got back into the second round?

DALLAS - Everyone knows that draft night is unpredictable. From picks that no one saw coming, to draft day trades, it is definitely a busy time of year. After trading their first round pick, there could still be players available that are intriguing, should the Dallas Mavericks try to deal their way back into the second round . To wit ...

Christian Braun - The 6-7 forward out of Kansas really burst onto the scene this season with the Kansas Jayhawks national title run for the ages. Braun averaged 14.1 points per game, and chipped in 6.5 rebounds as well. Braun shot 38.6 percent from 3 this year, which was his third highest total, shooting 44.4 percent from 3 in his freshman year. He also brings with him a NCAA championship.

He is definitely an intriguing prospect to keep an eye on. His professional comparison/high upside might be Gordon Hayward, as they both play very similar games.

Ron Harper Jr - Harper is an imposing force out of Rutgers, standing 6-5 and weighing 240. This past season at Rutgers, he averaged 15.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. He also shot an impressive 39.8 percent from 3. His competitive spirit has been on display during his time with the Scarlet Knights. His professional comparison would be P.J. Tucker . They have very similar body styles, contribute on the defensive end, and shoot a decent rate from 3.

Ismael Kamagate - Kamagate is a player who may be unknown to the casual college basketball fan. The 6-11 center out of Paris averaged 11.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game. He did this all in 27.1 minutes per game. This would men his per 36 minute averages would be 15 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. He definitely is someone worth keeping an eye on for someone looking to develop a young international player. HIs professional comparison would be Clint Capela. Both are very active on the rebounding and defense , as well as can contribute offensively.

There are no indications at this time that the Dallas Mavericks are trying to get back into the second round. However, should they find a way there? The above names are among those who might fit the profile.

