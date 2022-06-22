Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Shamarious Gilmore

The Seahawks have experience and depth along their interior offensive line, putting undrafted free agent Shamarious Gilmore in a difficult spot entering camp. But with his power and intangibles, Seattle could take notice of the young, accomplished guard.

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs wrapping up across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the NFL in less than two months time. To celebrate the new incoming season, the All Seahawks staff will be breaking down the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2022 campaign.

Shamarious Gilmore, Guard

Height/Weight : 6-foot-3, 300 pounds

2021 stats* : 12 starts

*College stats at Georgia State

Gilmore enters the league with plenty of experience under his belt. The Georgia State product earned All-Sun Belt honors in each of his five years as a starter in college, including a pair of first-team nods in 2020 and 2021. In that time, Gilmore was productive in his nearly 4,000 snaps amassed, helping pave the way for a top-five rushing attack in the conference each year he played. Earlier this year, he put on a clinic during the bench press period of the school's pro day. He finished with 36 reps, which would have been the top mark at this year's combine. But despite these accomplishments, he did not hear his name called during the 2022 NFL Draft, leading him to sign with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent.

Best Case Scenario: Showing off his intangibles and experience with jaw-dropping strength, Gilmore proves in camp that he has too much talent to keep off the roster. As such, he eventually pushes the likes of Phil Haynes and Kyle Fuller for a backup spot along Seattle's interior offensive line.

Worst Case Scenario: Having a hard time adjusting to the speed of the NFL, Gilmore struggles in the preseason and fails to make his case for the active roster or practice squad.

What to Expect in 2022: After a stellar college career, Gilmore shows offensive coaches that he has solid potential and competes with Haynes and others for a spot on the back end of Seattle's depth chart. Though he has solid physical tools with an immense amount of collegiate experience, however, the Seahawks have other interior offensive lineman more familiar with their system, which puts Gilmore on the outside looking in for now. As an UDFA, he will have to turn heads with his strong hands and solid angles on reach blocks in order to make his case. In the end, Gilmore is likely to start the upcoming season on the practice squad for the Seahawks, adjusting to the NFL and learning the playbook with a chance to play on Sundays in the future.

