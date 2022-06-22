Jan. 6 committee delays hearings until July after trove of evidence comes in



T he House select committee on Jan. 6 will delay its additional public hearings due to a bevy of new evidence, according to Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS).

The remaining hearings, initially slated for June, will resume “after the recess” in July, and the committee may add another hearing or two, Thompson told reporters Wednesday after the committee received a trove of new video from British filmmaker Alex Holder and a torrent of tips in response to the public hearings.

"[The committee] continues to receive additional evidence relevant to ... investigation into the violence of Jan 6th and its causes. Following tomorrow’s hearing, we will be holding additional hearings in the coming weeks. We will announce dates and times for those hearings soon,” a spokesperson from the committee told reporters.

The fifth hearing on Thursday will continue as scheduled and will center on former President Donald Trump's use of the Justice Department to aid his efforts to challenge the election. Thompson also previously hinted at plans to hold another hearing on top of the seven announced.

“There’s been a deluge of new evidence since we got started. And we just need to catch our breath, go through the new evidence, and then incorporate it into the hearings we have planned,” committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) told reporters, according to the Hill .

Last week, the committee subpoenaed Holder for previously unseen footage he amassed while filming his three-part series Unprecedented , slated for release later this summer. His documentary is expected to focus on the final six weeks of Trump’s reelection campaign.

While working on the film, he reportedly acquired footage pertinent to the Capitol riot and scored interviews with then-Vice President Mike Pence, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and others.

The House is scheduled to head for a recess for Independence Day festivities and will return on July 12.

Looming over the remaining weeks of June is a Supreme Court decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case in which the high court may opt to nix precedents establishing a woman's right to an abortion, as indicated in a leaked opinion back in May. Although the committee did not cite a Dobbs decision in its rationale for the delay, the decision has the potential to shift public attention away from the hearings.