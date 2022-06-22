ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Jan. 6 committee delays hearings until July after trove of evidence comes in

By Ryan King
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QOfvR_0gIsMvIY00


T he House select committee on Jan. 6 will delay its additional public hearings due to a bevy of new evidence, according to Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS).

The remaining hearings, initially slated for June, will resume “after the recess” in July, and the committee may add another hearing or two, Thompson told reporters Wednesday after the committee received a trove of new video from British filmmaker Alex Holder and a torrent of tips in response to the public hearings.

"[The committee] continues to receive additional evidence relevant to ... investigation into the violence of Jan 6th and its causes. Following tomorrow’s hearing, we will be holding additional hearings in the coming weeks. We will announce dates and times for those hearings soon,” a spokesperson from the committee told reporters.

JAN. 6 COMMITTEE NABS UNSEEN FOOTAGE OF TRUMP AND ALLIES BEFORE THE CAPITOL RIOT

The fifth hearing on Thursday will continue as scheduled and will center on former President Donald Trump's use of the Justice Department to aid his efforts to challenge the election. Thompson also previously hinted at plans to hold another hearing on top of the seven announced.

“There’s been a deluge of new evidence since we got started. And we just need to catch our breath, go through the new evidence, and then incorporate it into the hearings we have planned,” committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) told reporters, according to the Hill .

Last week, the committee subpoenaed Holder for previously unseen footage he amassed while filming his three-part series Unprecedented , slated for release later this summer. His documentary is expected to focus on the final six weeks of Trump’s reelection campaign.

While working on the film, he reportedly acquired footage pertinent to the Capitol riot and scored interviews with then-Vice President Mike Pence, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and others.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The House is scheduled to head for a recess for Independence Day festivities and will return on July 12.

Looming over the remaining weeks of June is a Supreme Court decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case in which the high court may opt to nix precedents establishing a woman's right to an abortion, as indicated in a leaked opinion back in May. Although the committee did not cite a Dobbs decision in its rationale for the delay, the decision has the potential to shift public attention away from the hearings.

Comments / 69

Gary Harrigan
2d ago

Let me fix the headline for you, "The Jan 6 committee has postponed any further public hearings due to the general public's disinterest and distrust toward the committee's orchestrated circus".

Reply(30)
48
Silver Chief
2d ago

So how many more years of phoney evidences will have to come in before they can finds an ounce of facts? Until doomsday right?

Reply(2)
15
Christine Pollock
2d ago

how can we believe anything from them with Adam shift on their he's the biggest lier of them all

Reply(5)
12
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
US News and World Report

Donald Trump Likely No Longer in Contempt, New York Attorney General Says

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Donald Trump is likely no longer in contempt of court for failing to comply with a subpoena in a New York civil probe into the former U.S. president's business practices, the office of state Attorney General Letitia James said on Tuesday. In a letter filed with...
POTUS
The Atlantic

Trump Gets the January 6 Trial He Long Dodged

Tonight Congress began its second prosecution of former President Donald Trump for his role in the events of the January 6, 2021, insurrection. The first occurred barely a month after the Capitol siege, when the Senate held an abbreviated impeachment trial that resulted in his acquittal. Last year, the Democrats leading the prosecution chose not to call witnesses. “People want to get home for Valentine’s Day,” Senator Chris Coons of Delaware reportedly told the impeachment managers, infuriating those who were hoping that the Senate would hold Trump accountable and bar him from ever running for public office again.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Eric Trump
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Select Committee#House#British#The Justice Department
The Independent

FBI raids homes and new subpoenas issued as January 6 committee pushes back hearings over fresh evidence

Federal agents issued new subpoenas regarding the January 6 riot at the US Capitol and raided the homes of two people involved in the plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election, The Washington Post reported. The FBI confirmed to The Post that it conducted authorised law enforcement activity at the home of Brad Carver, who allegedly signed a document to be a Trump elector, as well as Thomas Lane, who worked on Trump’s effort to overturn the election in Arizona and New Mexico.Other would-be participants in former president Donald Trump’s scheme to send an alternate slate of electors to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says she did not ask for pardon over Jan 6: ‘Gossip and lies’

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has lashed out at the January 6 select committee probing last year’s Capitol insurrection and accused it spreading “gossip and lies”.On Thursday, the select committee hearing revealed representatives Mo Brooks, Matt Gaetz, Andy Biggs, Louie Gohmert and Scott Perry were among Republican congressmen who asked former president Donald Trump to protect them from future prosecutions by granting them presidential pardons in the days immediately following the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January last year.Cassidy Hutchinson, a former special assistant to the president, was asked if Ms Greene contacted her about a pardon.Ms Hutchinson...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
213K+
Followers
66K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy